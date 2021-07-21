Goldman Sachs Survey: Nearly Half of Family Office Clients Are Interested in Crypto

According to the survey, 15% of family offices the bank does business with are already invested in crypto.

Bloomberg has reported that a recent Goldman Sachs survey found that nearly half of its family office clients are interested in cryptocurrency.

The survey, which polled more than 150 family offices that the bank does business with, found that 15% of respondents are already invested in crypto. It also found that another 45% are interested in crypto assets as a hedge against “higher inflation, prolonged low rates, and other macroeconomic developments following a year of unprecedented global monetary and fiscal stimulus.”

Family offices, which can be secretive in their investments, may slowly be turning to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to counter the threat of inflation. 22% of the family offices that participated had $5 billion under management or more and 45% had assets under management between $1 billion and $4.9 billion.

Melina Flynn, a partner and Global Co-Head of private wealth at Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg that the bulk of family office clients have asked about blockchain and crypto-related technology.

The majority of families want to talk to us “about blockchain and digital ledger technology," said Flynn. There are many who think that "this technology is going to be as impactful as the internet has been from an efficiency and productivity perspective.”

This story is developing.