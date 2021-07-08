Crypto Payments Firm Circle To Go Public via SPAC

The crypto payments firm and developer of the USDC stablecoin is backed by Goldman Sachs and now plans to go public via SPAC.

Circle, the payments company behind the USDC stablecoin, has announced that it will go public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The SPAC taking Circle public, known as Concord Acquisition Corp, is publicly traded on the NYSE under the ticker CND.

The announcement came from a blog post on the company's website from its CEO, Jeremy Allaire. In the post, Allaire said that the deal now values the company at $4.5 billion. Once the deal is completed, the company is set to trade under the ticker CRCL on the NYSE.

Back in May, the company received $440 million in funding from Fidelity, FTX, Digital Currency Group and more. The recent financing and deal with the SPAC will give Circle over $1.1 billion in capital.

"Since our founding in 2013, we have relentlessly pursued our mission to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of financial value, and to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet," said Allaire in his post.

This story is developing.