TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
Crypto Payments Firm Circle To Go Public via SPAC

Crypto Payments Firm Circle To Go Public via SPAC

The crypto payments firm and developer of the USDC stablecoin is backed by Goldman Sachs and now plans to go public via SPAC.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
The crypto payments firm and developer of the USDC stablecoin is backed by Goldman Sachs and now plans to go public via SPAC.

Circle, the payments company behind the USDC stablecoin, has announced that it will go public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The SPAC taking Circle public, known as Concord Acquisition Corp, is publicly traded on the NYSE under the ticker CND.

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

The announcement came from a blog post on the company's website from its CEO, Jeremy Allaire. In the post, Allaire said that the deal now values the company at $4.5 billion. Once the deal is completed, the company is set to trade under the ticker CRCL on the NYSE. 

Back in May, the company received $440 million in funding from Fidelity, FTX, Digital Currency Group and more. The recent financing and deal with the SPAC will give Circle over $1.1 billion in capital.

"Since our founding in 2013, we have relentlessly pursued our mission to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of financial value, and to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet," said Allaire in his post.

This story is developing.

cirlce logo
News

Crypto Payments Firm Circle To Go Public via SPAC

andre-francois-mckenzie-Q4W8GjjKjuw-unsplash
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Is Up 20% From Its Recent Bottom, Is $100k Still in Play?

Ari-Glass-1
News

$1b+ Boothbay Has Been Running Crypto Strategies Since 2013

laptop-security-silvergate-bank
News

Elliptic, Crypto Compliance Firm, Latest Partnership for Silvergate Bank

axie
DeFi

Axie Infinity Nears $100m Weekly Sales in NFT Domination

alexsalkinov
DeFi

NFTs Have 'Unexpectedly Gone Mainstream': Rarible Founder Eyes Q4 Boom

bitcoin-miner-hive-blockchain-nasdaq
Bitcoin

Bitcoin and Ethereum Mining Company Hive Blockchain (HVBT) Now Trading On Nasdaq

wireless-network-telcoin-money-transfer
DeFi

Mobile Crypto Payments Firm Telcoin Raises $10m Round to Fuel Expansion

median-confirmation-twitter
Bitcoin

China Bitcoin Ban Stings, But Creates Opportunities For Other Miners