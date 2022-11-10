Skip to main content
Global Crypto Markets Lose Over $100 Billion After FTX Debacle

Global Crypto Markets Lose Over $100 Billion After FTX Debacle

“In the near-term, crypto prices will fall, but the crypto markets are resilient."

“In the near-term, crypto prices will fall, but the crypto markets are resilient."

This week, the global market for cryptocurrencies slid precipitously, losing more than $100 billion in a 24-hour period, after Binance announced it would not acquire FTX and the fate of the beleaguered crypto exchange hung in peril.

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, announced that FTX had myriad problems ranging from "mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations." The news plunged the total market cap for crypto below the $1 trillion mark, and also saw Bitcoin sliding under $16,000 on Wednesday — hitting a two-year low.

Ether, Dogecoin and XRP also faced a 14% price crash.

"The extreme volatility and vulnerability of the cryptocurrency market was illustrated this week by a sharp drop in Bitcoin price caused by the run on just one entity: FTX. These problems stem from the lack of assets backing Bitcoin and most other cryptocurrencies," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicoin.

"Bitcoin prices are currently reacting to multiple market factors, including the fallout of FTX’s collapse and the positive, risk-on sentiment from the CPI report," Jason Lau, COO at Okcoin, told TheStreet Crypto. "Going forward, I expect continued Bitcoin price volatility until the FTX incident is resolved, and I am seeing increased recognition of the value of Bitcoin as an uncorrelated asset that can be self-custodied, which will likely provide price support."

FTX’s liquidity crisis and insolvency also severely impacted non-crypto sectors and organizations as well. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan in Canada had been part of FTX's $400 million Series C funding rounds in 2021, and was seen as a group negatively impacted by the fallout.

However, others in the crypto industry are buoyant there will be a recovery.

“In the near-term, crypto prices will fall, but the crypto markets are resilient,” William Quigley, co-founder of Tether, one of the world’s largest stablecoins, told me. “Within six months, most of the negative impact from the FTX collapse will dissipate.”

“Looking at the bigger picture, this mess may end up being a positive experience for the crypto industry," adds Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET, a blockchain and artificial intelligence project. "It’s not so terrible if crypto players with unsound business models get shaken out of the market, and regulators are nudged to put into place thoughtful rules enforcing greater transparency among large actors in the space."

AdobeStock_241110881
News

Global Crypto Markets Lose Over $100 Billion After FTX Debacle

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_221597436
News

White House After FTX Collapse: Crypto 'Risks Harming Everyday Americans'

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_434800494
News

FTX's Terms of Service Bar Company From Seizing User's Crypto, Lawyers Say

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_460911697_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Sam Bankman-Fried Shuts Down Alameda and Apologizes for String of Mistakes At FTX

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_211765641
News

Here’s What FTX Users Can Do to Protect Themselves

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_466015570_Editorial_Use_Only (1)
News

Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Derailed by More than 11,000 Layoffs

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_230599906
News

'Crypto is Not Partisan, But the Approach Towards Regulating It Is'

By Sabrina Toppa
Member Exclusive
AdobeStock_517836614
News

Crypto Investor Newsletter: Politicians Have to Serve Crypto Voters – Or Risk Losing

By Sabrina Toppa
Member Exclusive
AdobeStock_223829561
News

India to Launch Central Bank Digital Currency Trial

By Sabrina Toppa