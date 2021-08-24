Grayscale Taking Heat on Bitcoin Share Buybacks From Chicago Firm

Marlton, a private investment firm based in Chicago, had a lot to say about Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in a letter sent to limited-partners today.

The firm claims that its investments in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and other Grayscale-related trades "is our single largest portfolio mark-to-market loss this year, as the difference between trust NAV and market value fluctuated considerably through the first half of this year." Marlton has been unwinding those positions.

The letter, which was shared with Crypto Investor, reveals that the firm has been in talks with Grayscale about share buybacks, a request to review its books and records — as well as its commitment to converting the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF.

Marlton had been long long on Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and Grayscale Litecoin Trust (LTCN) and short Ethereum, Bitcoin and Litecoin.

In the letter to LPs, Marlton says that it contacted the Grayscale board in early April, suggesting that it conduct a modified dutch auction tender to address what they describe as a persistent discount to NAV.

The letter notes that GBTC's year-to-date performance shows a 13.3% gain despite Bitcoin showing a gain of 57.7%.

Grayscale Investments declined to comment on the matter.

"One month later, May 5th, Grayscale announced an increased $500 million share buyback. While helpful, this significantly fell short of the share buyback mechanism we initially sought – a modified dutch auction tender," managing partner James Elbaor wrote.

In May, DCG announced that it would be purchasing up to $750 million shares of GBTC, after having previously announced it would spend $250 million buying shares.

The letter goes on to express doubt about Grayscale's commitment to converting GBTC to an ETF, noting that it has not yet resubmitted the SEC application it originally filed in 2016 and withdrew in 2017.

In a post on Medium, Grayscale has said it made the decision to withdraw its application after conversations with the SEC made it clear "digital assets had not advanced to the point where such a product could successfully be brought to market."