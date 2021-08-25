Gary Vee on His Start in NFTs, What Non-fungible Future Holds

Welcome to The Ask, where each week Crypto Investor interviews essential voices doing the work to make crypto 'mainstream.' Exchange lightly edited.

This week senior reporter Stephen Stirling spoke to Gary Vaynerchuk, better known as “Gary Vee”, CEO and founder of Vayner Media, about his start in NFTs and crypto. You can watch the entire exchange here.

What started you on NFTs?

VAYNERCHUK: It's been my whole life and it's been very recent. You know, I'm such an 80s kid, right? Saturday morning cartoons, Disney, WWF. Intellectual property and storytelling has been like the foundation of my life. I would even argue, probably, the reason there is a Gary Vee is affected by that era — I didn't have anything to build, so I just almost built myself in some ways. So, I've always associated with Walt Disney and Vince McMahon. I've always thought of myself as like a storyteller businessman, right? I kind of like building these worlds...

I saw the ICO 2017 thing. And Crypto Kitties was the only NFT project that hit my radar. (Crypto) punks did not, the other stuff did not, but crypto kitties did. And I was kind of busy and I didn't go full throttle; kept my eye on it. And then I met with Roham (Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs) last summer, and he walked me through (NBA) Top Shot, and I really got it. I was like, ‘This is big, this is good.’ And we started talking and I got busy. Then in the fourth quarter, I was trying to navigate VaynerX through COVID. You know, it was busy, just scary shit ...

So then it's like December, and I'm like, kind of like seeing a little something about Crypto Punks. And Top Shot is exploding and I'm like, OK, you know, this holiday season, I have some downtime. I'm going to dig into this. And then I speak to my friend Kevin Rose, who is the founder of digg.com and one of the great kind of consumer technologists in my opinion... And K Rose was like, ‘Yo, you have a punk right?’’ I'm like, ‘Fuck, I don't’ … and I spent 50 hours in the Discord reading. And somewhere around mid-January. I'm like, I'm going all in. And I spent a lot of money and bought crypto punks. And then I kept reading and reading and then I just had a eureka moment. Just like one night I was just like, This is gonna’ be the next thing. This is it. This is social media. This is internet 1.0.’”

How do you view the current frenzy surrounding NFTs?

VAYNERCHUK: It's the internet ‘99-’00. I think a ton of people listening right now are gonna buy a ton of shit that's gonna be worth nothing. A ton. It's devastating ... As much content as I put out, nobody wants to hear that. It's not as fun to hear ‘hey, 99% of this is not going to work.’ But this is the biggest technology shift we've seen since social (media).

I don't understand, (Initial Coin Offerings) and tokens was five minutes ago. It was only four years ago … Like all those shit tokens failed. All these fucking three word brands starring some animal, 98% … are gonna fail. So what do I think? I think we're in a shitty spot. I’m petrified because even though I think I put out the most content about what I just said — the most. I'm still going to be blamed when everybody gets fucked because I'm also macro bullish.

Like I believe the NFT thing is the biggest thing. I mean, every ticket to every event in 10 years — NFT. Intellectual properties like Pokemon, WWE, (will have) crazy economics. Do I think board ape, me, cool cats — I don't know who, but do I think four to five things will be the next Pokemon, Harry Potter, Transformers? I do. I absolutely believe right now three to four of us are in front of everyone's eyes building, the Lucas, the Marvel, the Disney in our eyes from the ground up from NFTs. I fully believe that's what I'm up to. And I have a funny feeling Bored Apes, Cool Cats and Axie Infinity are thinking the same thing … But by the way, there's been a million fantasy books written, and most of them aren't Harry Potter. There's been a million sci-fi attempts, most of them aren’t star wars. There's been a million superheroes made, most of them don't end up being Spider Man. So the same thing that's always happened is going to happen right now. The problem is, everybody's buying things as if every project is on the way to being Disney and Marvel. And that's what I'm scared of.”

What excites you?

VAYNERCHUK: I really like Damien Hirst and Tom Sachs. I like the biggest contemporary artists in the world coming on to this with first projects. I think will play out well, long term. I think smart money also goes after — everybody has to decide who are the one, two, three people they believe have the capabilities to build it. The jockey, not the horse pun intended, right?

Like Zed.Run is insane. Are those guys and gals capable of building it to be insane? Can it be Super Mario? Can it be? DraftKings? Bored Ape Yacht Club is incredible. Are those four founders capable of turning it into the intellectual property needs to be? … The biggest problem right now is everyone's a day trader. Like for me, like the things I'm most excited about in the World of Women, Sachs, (Crypto)strikers — these things I'm speculating on — I'm speculating too. But I'm looking to hold it for six years.

It’s gambling and that's not going to end well … It didn't end well for all the internet companies that were raising valuations and when they IPO’d in 2000 with no business. The problem, and what will keep all of us engaged, is that AOL and Amazon were sitting right there, and you could have become a billionaire, if you invested in Amazon. And that's what's gonna keep the smartest people here. … The problem is, if we're talking about investing in NFT projects, it's really hard to pick Amazon and AOL out of this. 20 years later, it was easy. But in 2000, you had to know Jeff Bezos well to make that bet.

What does the future of utility in NFTs look like?

VAYNERCHUK: I don't even think about NFTs as art. …When I talk about NFTs I think about the collectibles and arts part as a fun, exciting, early nuance that I personally like, because I'm a collector/flipper. But I don't even think about it when I think about the bullish nature of (NFTs). I believe that NFTs are the key. Literally the key not the (figurative) key. I mean, the actual physical key to unlock to every action in society at some point. Think about this, why in the world would a sports organization or, or a music act, or a league or a media property, not issue things as an NFT? I'll give an example. Great Adventure. Six Flags! Why should their ticket be a piece of paper, or a QR code when they can make it an NFT which will show up in my public wallet, which will show people that I support Six Flags. Not to mention, as you know, people just collect shit, they collect everything. So somebody will come along and try to buy my pass because I was there and I'm somebody who's known or it's their birthday, and they want to get all the passes from their birthday. Or maybe that was the day that they launched the Bugs Bunny ride and they for some reason think that's a speculative play. … But then when I sell it for $87, like I would have at a garage sale or a flea market or a baseball card show, (Six Flags is) gonna make a 2.5% to 10% royalty on that. Why in the world would anybody in the world not issue NFTs to be a utility is the bigger question.