GameStop Lays Off Employees, Hammering Crypto and Blockchain Divisions

This week, the world’s largest video game retailer, GameStop, laid off staff, particularly in its crypto and blockchain divisions, citing "weakened consumer confidence" and punishing inflation.



Ahead of an earnings report this week, GameStop CEO Matt Furlong told workers that layoffs were required. “We’ve recently completed several projects that were part of the initial phase of our transformation and enable the business to operate with increased efficiency,” Furlong, who takes home a salary of $16.8 million, told staff.

“In addition, we’ve continued to gain clarity regarding he right level of corporate staff needed to achieve our profitability and growth goals. These two factors informed the decision that were taken across the organization.”

Earlier this year, GameStop unveiled an Ethereum wallet and a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, indicating its growing interest in digital collectibles. The company had hired more than 20 people to work on NFTs, in a move to resuscitate the meme-stock company and bring it into a Web3 era.

Employees in the crypto and blockchain divisions of GameStop are taking to social media platforms like LinkedIn to confirm the layoffs.

“Unfortunately, I was impacted by layoffs at GameStop today. I had a great time getting a deep dive into Ethereum and learning about many new things in the crypto space,” wrote Brandon Jenniges an engineer in GameStop’s blockchain division.

This marks the third layoff in this year alone for the popular meme-stock store, with its stock prices climbing 500% since its revival. Last month, GameStop ended its marketing partnership with now bankrupt firm FTX.US. The retailer was planning to offer FTX gift cards to customers, a plan which has been derailed by the dramatic collapse of FTX this winter.