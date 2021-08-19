Galaxy Digital Rolls Out New Institutional DeFi Fund

Galaxy DeFi Index Fund imposes a $1 million minimum and tracks the performance of the newly launched Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index (DEFI).

Galaxy Digital's latest fund is targeting growing institutional investment interest for exposure to decentralized finance (DeFi) projects.

The vehicle, Galaxy DeFi Index Fund, is passively managed and aims to track the performance of the recently launched Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index.

That product is the fourth that Galaxy has launched in partnership with Bloomberg, including indices that track the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Galaxy DeFi Index Fund imposes a $1 million minimum investment, with subscriptions available weekly, along with a 12-month soft lock up period. It's designed to capitalize on limited-partner interest for exposures to the largest and most liquid DeFi protocols — which shift constantly.

"It's such a fast space," said Steve Kurz, head of asset management for Galaxy Digital. "What we really want people to be focused on is capturing the growth of that space."

The plan to do that: impose a minimum investment of 1% of the fund for a given asset, along with a ceiling of 40% for a single asset. The idea is to allow for monthly rebalancing of asset weightings for the index.

As of August 1, here's the breakdown of the index's holdings: Uniswap (UNI) 40%; AAVE 18%; Maker (MKR) 12.7%; Compound (COMP) 10%; Yearn.Finance (YFI) 5.4%; Sythetix (SNX) 5%; SushiSwap (SUSHI) 4.3%; Ox (ZXR) 2.8%; UMA 1.8%.

For inclusion in the fund, DeFi assets must be able to be traded and kept under custody in the U.S. — which narrows down the selection pool from the broader DeFi universe.

The fund was seeded internally by Galaxy Fund Management, the fast-growing asset management arm of Galaxy. Galaxy Fund Management has been integrating crypto fund-of-funds and similar products at an accelerating pace since Galaxy acquired Vision Hill Group earlier this year.

The vehicle also received an undisclosed slug of outside seed capital from NZ Funds, a New Zealand wealth manager that runs about $2 billion of assets under management.

On the capital-raising front, Kurz said the fund management unit has been speaking with ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices and pension plan consultants, among other institutional investors.

A few months back, "one of the largest" institutional investment consultants told the team that the "single biggest inbound" request for information from its investing clients was for "information about DeFi," Kurz said, without naming the consultant.

"What that tells you is the importance of Bitcoin as the door-opener and the quickness and the intentionality with which sophisticated (allocators) move," he said. "The ability for DeFi to map to traditional finance, even though DeFi is still early, makes it really appealing."

Mike Novogratz is the founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, the parent company of Galaxy Fund Management, which Kurz leads. Galaxy is headquartered in New York.