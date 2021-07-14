Buying Goldman Sachs Is 'Not Out of the Question at All' - Sam Bankman-Fried

The CEO and founder of the FTX crypto exchange said that once it becomes one of the larger exchanges, such a move would be possible.

In an interview with the Financial Times the CEO and founder of the FTX crypto exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, said that once FTX becomes one of the largest exchanges, buying huge wall street giants like Goldman Sachs or CME is not out of the question.

“If we are the biggest exchange, [buying Goldman Sachs and CME] is not out of the question at all,” said Bankman-Fried.

The current size of the FTX exchange would make such a move impossible, but Bankman-Fried believes that it will be possible should the exchange exceed the size of rivals like Coinbase and Binance

This story is developing.