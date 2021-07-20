TheStreet home
FTX Exchange Valued at $18b After $900m Series B

Investors in the Series B funding round include Paul Tudor Jones, SoftBank, Sequoia Capital and more.
Investors in the Series B funding round include Paul Tudor Jones, SoftBank, Sequoia Capital and more.

FTX, the crypto exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, has closed a $900 million Series B funding round, valuing the company at $18 billion.

Investors in the round include SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, Third Point, the Paul Tudor Jones family and more. FTX has become one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, with well over six billion dollars of volume a day, according to coinmarketcap.

This story is developing.

