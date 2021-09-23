FTX Crypto Exchange Partners With Mercedes F1 Team

FTX will integrate FTX Pay with the team as well as facilitate NFT collections for its fans.

The FTX crypto exchange has announced a long-term partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. The new partnership adds the FTX logo to the cars and uniforms of both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas for the span of multiple race seasons.

The logos will be revealed at the upcoming Russian Grand Prix this Sunday, September 26th. According to the press release, the branding will continue to expand throughout the 2022 season.

The CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, said that FTX is excited to be partnering with the reigning champion formula one team and that it will help to amplify FTX as a leading crypto exchange.

He added that under the leadership of the team's CEO and Principal, Toto Wolff, they have had a focus on excellence and innovation which has led to success.

"Under Toto’s leadership, the entire Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has been focused on excellence and they have leveraged innovation to help them become seven-time Constructors’ Champions. We look forward to watching Lewis Hamilton continue to challenge for his potential eighth Formula One World Drivers’ Championship title across the remainder of the 2021 season.”

In addition to the drivers and F1 cars, the FTX brand will now be featured on the fleet of Mercedes cars and trucks needed at each race to bring in gear as well as in the garage and on logo displays trackside. FTX will now have access to both Hamilton and Bottas for various marketing initiatives.

FTX will also integrate FTX Pay with the team as well as facilitate NFT collections, allowing the Mercedes F1 Team to get in on the NFT trend.

Toto Wolff said that this is an exciting partnership with them as well and that it will help them create new ways to engage with fans.

“We are very excited to welcome FTX, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. Their innovative spirit and creative energy in such a rapidly developing global industry make them a well-matched partner in our own relentless pursuit of performance," said Wolff. "Together we look forward to creating new and exciting opportunities to engage with our fans and deliver world-class experiences for them.”