Skip to main content
Did Someone Burn A Frida Kahlo Drawing to Mint 10,000 NFTs?

Did Someone Burn A Frida Kahlo Drawing to Mint 10,000 NFTs?

People are outraged.

People are outraged.

A Frida Kahlo drawing that might have been worth over $10 million was set ablaze to mint 10,000 non-fungible tokens or NFTs by a Mexican businessman in Miami this week. 

There’s a minor catch, though: No one knows for sure if the Kahlo drawing was real or fake, or even if the drawing was actually valued at $10 million or more.

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

Perhaps it's nothing more than a publicity stunt by a man who said he was “going to change the lives of thousands of children.”

The drawing in question – named Fantasmones Siniestros, or Sinister Ghost – was sketched in Kahlo’s diary and burned by Mexican businessman Martin Mobarak, who incinerated the drawing to sell 10,000 NFTs of the drawing, valued at $4,000 apiece (3 ETH). This would effectively mean he converted a $10 million drawing into a $40 million collection of NFTs.

“The whole thing is creepy,” Latin American art dealer Mary-Anne Martin told VICE

Many are furious about the businessman’s decision to take a tangible piece of art and convert it into NFTs, with Mexico's major art institutions even saying the crime should be investigated.

In any case, perhaps as penance, Mobarak claims he will set aside some of the earnings for charity, particularly for survivors of domestic violence, autistic children, and even the Frida Kahlo museum.

“People may see it as I destroyed it. But I didn’t,” Mobarak told VICE. “This way I am bringing it to the world. I am letting everybody see it. I think it does more good for the world and makes a statement rather than just sitting in someone’s private collection.”

Mostra_di_Frida_Kahlo_al_Mudec_di_Milano_3_maggio_2018_(4)
News

Did Someone Burn A Frida Kahlo Drawing to Mint 10,000 NFTs?

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_504573601 (2)
News

South Korean Police: Interpol Has Issued A Red Notice for Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_484685856_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Nexo Targeted by Eight States in String of Lawsuits

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_181355366
News

Australia's Central Bank Digital Currency Pilot to Be Completed By Mid-2023

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_486079583
News

Chief Metaverse Officers Are All the Rage. But Are They Just Hype?

By Sabrina Toppa
Close-up of a physical Ethereum coin on a bunch of fiat coins.
Ethereum

Vitalik Buterin Hopes Zcash and Dogecoin Will Switch to Proof-of-Stake Soon

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_314698291_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Buttcoin to the Rescue: Redditors Mock Crypto

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_82143769
News

Coinbase Funds Lawsuit Against Treasury for Going After Open-Source Code

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_309129371
Ethereum

Ethereum's Upcoming Merge Is Helping It Trade At New Highs Against Bitcoin

By Sabrina Toppa