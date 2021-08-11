Fintech Startup Titan Launches Active Crypto Management for U.S. Retail Investors

The Andreessen-backed startup is billing the strategy as the first in the U.S. catered specifically to retail investors

Count retail investing platform Titan as the latest financier to roll out a crypto offering. The twist: Titan is billing the strategy as the first actively managed strategy in the U.S. catered specifically to retail investors.

The crypto investing strategy is set to launch today, Titan co-founder and co-CEO Clayton Gardner told Crypto Investor.

The platform is offering actively managed crypto strategies with a minimum investment of just $100 — which Gardner says is a first for the retail investment space.

“We’re big believers that Bitcoin is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gardner said, alluding to other “blue-chip” cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, that Titan plans to invest in on behalf of a growing number of retail investors. Indeed, Cardano is set to be the third-biggest holding for Titan's strategy at launch.

The move is a diversification away from the New York-based Titan’s core U.S. equity offerings, with international stocks being another relatively recent addition. Portfolio rebalancing is set to occur on a quarterly basis at launch, with Gardner saying that the team may look at monthly rejiggerings later on. There's also the opportunity to capture tax-loss harvesting in portfolio shakeups.

Titan, which recently was valued at $450 million in a Series B round led by a16z, currently has one dedicated crypto analyst. The idea is to add staffers to support the effort as the startup, which now has 30 employees, makes more hires later in the year. That could also open the door for Titan to invest in a “long tail” of decentralized finance strategies, Gardner said.

“The philosophy behind it is long term, so not trying to day-trade or trade around certain events...but really focused on understanding the utility of a given protocol and the trust around it” Gardner said.

Titan imposes fees of $5 a month for management on accounts of less than $10,000. For customers with more than $10,000 of net deposits, Titan imposes a 1% management fee, as calculated on an annual basis.

Gardner said the firm will recommend crypto holdings for clients of up to 5% of their overall portfolio with Titan. The amount in question depends on the risk profile of the user.

Titan now runs more than $600 million overall and plans to roughly double its staff size by the end of the year, which would result in a team of about 60. Gardner said assets in equities should cross the $1 billion mark later this year.

The firm is now in the process of vetting and onboarding middle- and back-office specialists to support the new crypto play. Something else interesting on the horizon: possible crypto lending options.

Gardner said a down-the-line consideration for Titan would be becoming a broker-dealer — or offering a broker dealer affiliate — that would issue fiat loans backed by crypto holdings.

"Investing is step one," he said. "Once you have that portfolio, what are you doing with it?"