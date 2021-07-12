Fidelity Commits to Crypto, Increases Digital Assets Staff by 70%

Fidelity Digital Assets plans to add around 100 new workers to several offices amid growing institutional demand for crypto products.

Growing demand from institutional investors has pushed Fidelity to increase its Fidelity Digital Assets team by 70%. According to an article from Bloomberg, Fidelity Digital Assets will add around 100 workers to offices in Salt Lake City, Boston and Dublin.

In the interview with Bloomberg, Fidelity's Digital Asset president, Tom Jessop, said that the previous year was a major breakthrough in terms of how much interest Bitcoin has attracted.

He also mentioned that Bitcoin has been the main interest of institutions entering the space but that institutions are broadening their scope.

"Bitcoin has really been the entry for a lot of institutions. It's now really opening up a window on what else is going on in the space," said Jessop. He also added that there is a shift in "the diversity of interest" regarding different digital assets between new and older clients.

Jessop also said that there's an increased interest in Ethereum and that the company wants to be ahead of the trend.

"We've seen more interest in Ether, so we want to be ahead of that demand."

Fidelity Digital Assets only offers custody and trade execution services for Bitcoin, but it looks like they would like to expand this offering to more assets as well as offer trades on more than just weekdays.

"We want to be at a place where it's full-time or most of the week," said Jessop.

This story is developing.