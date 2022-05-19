Skip to main content
Facebook's Parent Company Might be Launching Crypto Payments Platform

Facebook's Parent Company Might be Launching Crypto Payments Platform

The company is calling it an “online social investment network.”

The company is calling it an “online social investment network.”

Earlier this month, Meta — formerly known as Facebook — submitted five new applications for trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The applications would be for a new platform called Meta Pay, indicating the social media giant is aiming to unveil a new cryptocurrency-oriented payments platform later this year.

Trademarks typically take approximately eight months to process.

In December 2021, Meta purchased MetaPay.com for $60 million from MetaBank in South Dakota, hinting at a future business venture using the name.

According to the filing, Meta Pay may enable users to lend and invest with cryptocurrencies and may formally launch a crypto wallet. Calling itself an “online social investment network” in the filing, Meta Pay would enable customers to trade virtual assets and crypto tokens and “validat[e] cryptocurrency transactions using blockchain technology."

In May, Meta announced it was integrating non-fungible tokens or NFTs on Instagram, allowing NFTs to appear on user feeds, stories, and messages.

Last October, Facebook rebranded as Meta and plunged deeper into the virtual space, particularly related to cryptocurrencies and digital asset integration. Despite Mark Zuckerberg's enthusiasm for the "metaverse," however, Reality Labs — the metaverse-focused segment of the company, recently lost nearly $3 billion during its first quarter. Meta’s own stock has dropped 42% this year.

Previously, Meta registered eight trademark applications for the Meta logo.

Meta_Platforms_Headquarters_Menlo_Park_California
News

Facebook's Parent Company Might be Launching Crypto Payments Platform

By Sabrina Toppa6 minutes ago
TechCrunch_Disrupt_NY_2016_-_Day_2_(26841509412)_(2) (1)
News

Robinhood Plans to Release a Web3 Crypto Wallet Where Users Can Hold their Own Crypto and NFTs

By Sabrina Toppa31 minutes ago
Bernanke_Briefing_2013_(9088486134)_(cropped)
News

Ben Bernanke: Crypto Has No Value and Is Just Used for Ransomware

By Sabrina ToppaMay 18, 2022
bitcoin-mining-belarus-iran-cuba-sanctions
News

China Climbs Back Up to Top Crypto Mining Spot After the U.S.

By Sabrina ToppaMay 18, 2022
AdobeStock_204721512 (1)
News

U.S. Government Issues Warning About Undercover North Koreans Working in the Crypto and IT Industries

By Sabrina ToppaMay 17, 2022
AdobeStock_493769658
News

California Reviews Ban on Cryptocurrency Donations for Political Campaigns

By Sabrina ToppaMay 17, 2022
AdobeStock_488390355_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Terra Co-Founder Proposes Token Redistribution Plan to Rescue Blockchain

By Sabrina ToppaMay 13, 2022
AdobeStock_435040976
News

Chinese Court Declares Bitcoin Is "Virtual Property"

By Sabrina ToppaMay 13, 2022
AdobeStock_201793558
News

Germany Promises No Taxes on Crypto Held for More Than a Year

By Sabrina ToppaMay 13, 2022