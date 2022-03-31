Skip to main content
Facebook Files Trademarks for Cryptocurrency Wallets, Exchanges and Tokens

The company is already considering offering NFTs on Instagram.

Last week, Facebook, now known as Meta, filed eight trademark applications for new features like cryptocurrency wallets, exchanges, and tokens related to its logo.

Six of the eight trademark filing are for blockchain and crypto products the company is investing in.

The company is already considering offering NFTs on Instagram through digital avatars on the social networking platform.

In February, Meta lost a historic $250 billion in one 24-hour time period when it reported a decrease in daily active users. The company's ad operations were also impacted by Apple’s privacy changes, with Meta saying it might need to pay $10 billion as a result of the changes.

At the end of January, Meta also registered a trademark in Brazil to work on Bitcoin and other crypto assets.

Last December, Meta also inked a $60 million deal to obtain U.S. regional bank Meta Financial Group's trademark assets. The company now possesses worldwide rights to the company's names in exchange for cash.

