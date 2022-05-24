Skip to main content
European Central Bank Says Digital Euro Coming in 2026

European Central Bank Says Digital Euro Coming in 2026

Making the digital euro legal tender and available for peer-to-peer payment methods would increase adoption.

Making the digital euro legal tender and available for peer-to-peer payment methods would increase adoption.

The European Union plans to launch its own central bank digital currency for the European bloc as early as 2026, according to a European Central Bank executive.

"We are focusing on a digital euro, in order to allow citizens to use sovereign money to make payments anywhere in the euro area, while protecting its role as an anchor for the payment and monetary system," Fabio Panetta, an exec at the European Central Bank said during a speech at Columbia University last month.

Earlier this year, Panetta said that Europeans were likely to be more receptive to a digital euro that could be used in stores or in online transactions. He said that making the digital euro legal tender and available for peer-to-peer payment methods would increase adoption.

However, Panetta was quick to point out that crypto had unique challenges: “Despite claims that cryptos are a trustworthy form of currency free from public control, they are too risky to act as a reliable means of payment. They behave more like speculative assets and raise multiple public policy and financial stability concerns.”

“Recent developments in the market for crypto-assets illustrate that it is an illusion to believe that private instruments can act as money when they cannot be converted at par into public money at all times,” Panetta said. 

The crypto slump has figures like Panetta concerned about more volatility and risks in the stablecoin market, with Panetta declaring that stablecoins were "vulnerable to runs" and still full of risks.

AdobeStock_385139683
News

European Central Bank Says Digital Euro Coming in 2026

By Sabrina Toppa53 seconds ago
AdobeStock_357199116
News

India's Crypto Taxes Dampen Investment Activity, as Crypto Companies Eye Cheaper Jurisdictions Abroad

By Sabrina ToppaMay 20, 2022
bitcoin-dollar-crypto-lending
News

Crypto Jobs Still Accelerating, Despite Hiring Freezes in Tech Industry

By Sabrina ToppaMay 20, 2022
Meta_Platforms_Headquarters_Menlo_Park_California
News

Facebook's Parent Company Might be Launching Crypto Payments Platform

By Sabrina ToppaMay 19, 2022
TechCrunch_Disrupt_NY_2016_-_Day_2_(26841509412)_(2) (1)
News

Robinhood Plans to Release a Web3 Crypto Wallet Where Users Can Hold their Own Crypto and NFTs

By Sabrina ToppaMay 19, 2022
Bernanke_Briefing_2013_(9088486134)_(cropped)
News

Ben Bernanke: Crypto Has No Value and Is Just Used for Ransomware

By Sabrina ToppaMay 18, 2022
bitcoin-mining-belarus-iran-cuba-sanctions
News

China Climbs Back Up to Top Crypto Mining Spot After the U.S.

By Sabrina ToppaMay 18, 2022
AdobeStock_204721512 (1)
News

U.S. Government Issues Warning About Undercover North Koreans Working in the Crypto and IT Industries

By Sabrina ToppaMay 17, 2022
AdobeStock_493769658
News

California Reviews Ban on Cryptocurrency Donations for Political Campaigns

By Sabrina ToppaMay 17, 2022