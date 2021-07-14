European Central Bank Makes Push for Digital Euro

The ECB has announced that it will "move up a gear" in its push for a digital euro.

The European Central Bank has announced that it will be launching a digital euro project.

Fast Facts

The European Central Bank (ECB) has decided that it will now launch its investigation phase of the new digital euro project .

(ECB) has decided that it will now launch its investigation phase of the new . Christine Lagarde , The ECB's president, said that "It has been nine months since we published our report on a digital euro. In that time, we have carried out further analysis, sought input from citizens and professionals, and conducted some experiments, with encouraging results. All of this has led us to decide to move up a gear and start the digital euro project. Our work aims to ensure that in the digital age citizens and firms continue to have access to the safest form of money, central bank money."

, The ECB's president, said that "It has been nine months since we published our report on a digital euro. In that time, we have carried out further analysis, sought input from citizens and professionals, and conducted some experiments, with encouraging results. All of this has led us to decide to move up a gear and start the digital euro project. Our work aims to ensure that in the digital age citizens and firms continue to have access to the safest form of money, central bank money." The ECB's investigation will last 24 months and will address the design and distribution of such a digital euro.

The ECB's announcement said that the new form of money must "be able to meet the needs of Europeans while at the same time helping to prevent illicit activities and avoiding any undesirable impact on financial stability and monetary policy."

The investigation phase will focus on "functional design" based on user's needs and determine what impact such a form of money would have on the market.

So far experiments have been conducted on a digital euro ledger, privacy, anti-money laundering and limits on circulation.

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.



This story is developing.