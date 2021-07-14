TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
European Central Bank Makes Push for Digital Euro

European Central Bank Makes Push for Digital Euro

The ECB has announced that it will "move up a gear" in its push for a digital euro.
Author:
Publish date:
The ECB has announced that it will "move up a gear" in its push for a digital euro.

The European Central Bank has announced that it will be launching a digital euro project. 

Fast Facts

  • The European Central Bank (ECB) has decided that it will now launch its investigation phase of the new digital euro project
  • Christine Lagarde, The ECB's president, said that "It has been nine months since we published our report on a digital euro. In that time, we have carried out further analysis, sought input from citizens and professionals, and conducted some experiments, with encouraging results. All of this has led us to decide to move up a gear and start the digital euro project. Our work aims to ensure that in the digital age citizens and firms continue to have access to the safest form of money, central bank money."
  • The ECB's investigation will last 24 months and will address the design and distribution of such a digital euro.
  • The ECB's announcement said that the new form of money must "be able to meet the needs of Europeans while at the same time helping to prevent illicit activities and avoiding any undesirable impact on financial stability and monetary policy."
  • The investigation phase will focus on "functional design" based on user's needs and determine what impact such a form of money would have on the market.
  • So far experiments have been conducted on a digital euro ledger, privacy, anti-money laundering and limits on circulation.

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

This story is developing.

FTX exchange
News

Buying Goldman Sachs Is 'Not Out of the Question at All' - Sam Bankman-Fried

nebraska-digital-asset-bank-legislation
News

JPMorgan, UBS Units Look to Join Wall Street Throngs Backing Crypto Hedge Funds

el-salvador-bitcoin
Bitcoin

El Salvador Is Set to Make Bitcoin Legal Tender In September. It Won't Be Easy.

bruno-neurath-wilson-7y3G6s201Gk-unsplash (1)
News

European Central Bank Makes Push for Digital Euro

liv-hema-Ytcsr9yZaxk-unsplash
News

Budweiser Launching Major NFT Strategy With Gary Vee at Helm

Capital_Group_Logo
News

Finance Giant With $2.3T in Assets Buys 12% Stake In MicroStrategy

abhishek-chandra-kXJksx1kdJ0-unsplash
DeFi

Spencer Dinwiddie's Side Gig: Leading Pop Culture to Crypto

BN-XG366_3n3Eh_M_20180131161500
News

Grayscale Partners With BNY Mellon To Help ETF Efforts

fidelity_digital_assets
News

Fidelity Commits to Crypto, Increases Digital Assets Staff by 70%