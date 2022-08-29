Eminem and Snoop Dogg Bring Viewers into the Bored Ape Metaverse at the MTV Music Awards

Rappers Eminem and Snoop Dogg transported fans to the metaverse at the 2022 MTV Music Awards this weekend, transforming into Bored Ape characters during their high-octane performance of the song “From the D to the LBC,” which was first released during Apefest 2022.

The track started with the rap icons shifting from a marijuana-fueled haze to a polychromatic metaverse where the simian rappers were flying in the air and spitting rhymes at a rapid clip. "Oh shit, this is MTV?," Eminem asked himself, jolted awake by the forthcoming Otherside metaverse game that Yuga Labs is expected to launch in the future.

The duo has taken a long respite from the VMAs: Eminem last performed in 2010, and Snoop Dogg in 2005. The last song the two performed together in was 2000’s “Bitch Please II."

Both music artists are heavily invested in crypto and particularly the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) ecosystem, with Eminem spending $450,000 on his ape and Snoop Dogg buying the highly-valued NFT last December.

The creators of the much-hyped Bored Ape Yacht Club announced the Otherside metaverse game this year. It's a mash-up of massive multiplayer online role playing games and Web3, but no scheduled launch date has been unveiled yet. "Think of it as a metaRPG where the players own the world, your NFTs can become playable characters, and thousands can play together in real time," Otherside said.

Otherside said that it hopes to be collaborative like Dungeons & Dragons and give players an opportunity to constantly evolve and iterate with the game.

Right now, anyone holding an Otherdeed NFT is eligible to take part, and more than 4,000 players have already undertaken a voyage to the “Biogenic Swamp,” where they were able to jump, run, and dance, among other activities. Yuga Labs said it has already logged more than $1 billion from NFT sales of the virtual land.

As far as Eminem and Snoop Dogg, there's a strong indication they will continue to extol the benefits of crypto and NFTs to anyone that will listen. Snoop's latest album even paid homage to the coming Web3-centric universe with the title, Metaverse: The NFT Drop, Vol. 1.