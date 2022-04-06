Skip to main content
Elon Musk’s Stake in Twitter Fuels 10% Spike in Dogecoin

Elon Musk’s Stake in Twitter Fuels 10% Spike in Dogecoin

Musk remains one of the most prominent crypto influencers.

Musk remains one of the most prominent crypto influencers.

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed his $3 billion stake in Twitter on Monday, Dogecoin’s value skyrocketed 10%, indicating how influential the SpaceX founder was in crypto markets.

According to CoinDesk, the memecoin jumped from a price of $0.143 to more than $0.156 in the minutes following Musk’s announcement about his stake in Twitter.

Musk remains one of the most prominent crypto influencers, with his Tweets about popular coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin sending crypto markets into a frenzy.

However the spike in Dogecoin's price may just be a reflection of how the memecoin's investors are so closely linked to the world's richest person: "While there seems to be no direct correlation between the Elon Musk and Twitter deal with the [Dogecoin] memecoin, the growth is a testament to the tight-knitted relationship between Elon Musk and the slew of Dogecoin investors around," Alexander Mamasidikov, co-founder of mobile digital bank MinePlex, told CoinDesk.

On Tuesday morning, Dogecoin's price increased by almost 8% to 16 cents.

“If Elon Musk is somewhat steering the machine as far as the communications are concerned, he's going to take any kind of opportunity to push DOGE forward,” Mati Greenspan, founder and CEO of Quantum Economics, told CoinDesk.

At the end of last year, Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings exceeded $2 billion. The electric vehicle maker began accepting Bitcoin as a payment method in 2021, only to rescind support for the cryptocurrency over concerns about Bitcoin’s environmental footprint.

Musk has been a polarizing but influential figure in the Dogecoin community, with any Tweet sending crypto markets spinning. Last June, he advocated reducing Dogecoin fees to make the memecoin more competitive, and Dogecoin prices soared by 22% when he took to Twitter last May to announce that he was improving system efficiency with Dogecoin developers.

saturday-night-live-elon-musk
News

Elon Musk’s Stake in Twitter Fuels 10% Spike in Dogecoin

By Sabrina Toppajust now
AdobeStock_247721222
News

Indian Parliament Approves 30% Crypto Tax in Finance Bill

By Sabrina ToppaMar 31, 2022
AdobeStock_483223482_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Amid Inflation, “Play-to-Earn” Crypto Games in Argentina and Brazil Are Increasingly Profitable

By Sabrina ToppaMar 31, 2022
AdobeStock_466149251_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Facebook Files Trademarks for Cryptocurrency Wallets, Exchanges and Tokens

By Sabrina ToppaMar 31, 2022
AdobeStock_241693754
News

Washington State Signs Bill to Study Blockchain Technology

By Sabrina ToppaMar 31, 2022
Andrew_Yang_(48571517517)
News

How Andrew Yang's GoldenDAO Is Uplifting Asian Americans

By Sabrina ToppaMar 28, 2022
AdobeStock_433254471_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Americans Are Increasingly Bullish on Crypto

By Sabrina ToppaMar 28, 2022
AdobeStock_489642385
News

Crypto Scams Surge Amid Ukraine War

By Sabrina ToppaMar 28, 2022
AdobeStock_687822
News

Janet Yellen: Crypto has “Grown by Leaps and Bounds”

By Sabrina ToppaMar 28, 2022