Elon Musk's Acquisition of Twitter Sends Crypto Community into Frenzy

Musk is among the most prominent crypto influencers in the world.

Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's successful bid to buy Twitter on Monday, some members of the crypto community have taken to the popular microblogging platform to voice discontent.

The move was decried as a "hostile takeover" in a now-deleted Tweet by Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer. 

Musk is among the most prominent crypto influencers in the world, capable of sending crypto markets spinning with one Tweet about popular memecoins like Shiba Inu or Dogecoin. His energetic promotion of Dogecoin, and even his recent growing stake in Twitter prior to the successful bid, caused Dogecoin prices to spike 10 percent recently.

BlockFi, a crypto lending business, also made light of the billionaire's love for the Dogecoin pup by posting a rendering of the Dogecoin dog and Twitter’s logo:

Others, however, warmly embraced the world's richest man as the new head of Twitter. For example, Bitcoin maximalist Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano praised Musk for his successful bid to buy Twitter.

Earlier this month, Musk said he would reduce scams and spam bots proliferating on the platform, including crypto scams. It is not yet clear how he would accomplish this.

