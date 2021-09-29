Elon Musk: "It Is Not Possible To Destroy Crypto"

He also said governments should avoid regulating cryptocurrencies.

On Tuesday during the Code Conference in California, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, famed for rattling crypto markets worldwide, called cryptocurrencies indestructible and said the U.S. government should not regulate the booming industry.

“I would say, ‘Do nothing,’” he said in Beverly Hills, California.

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.



He expressed optimism that governments would not be able to stop the steady march of crypto: “It is not possible to, I think, destroy crypto, but it is possible for governments to slow down its advancement,” Musk said.

In February, Tesla announced it had bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin.

Musk also spoke about China’s accelerating crackdown on the industry and attempted to explain why Beijing was wary of crypto-mining, imputing it to power shortages roiling the country and fear of decentralized political and economic systems.

“Cryptocurrency is fundamentally aimed at reducing the power of a centralized government,” Musk said. “They don’t like that.”

“Part of it may actually be due to electricity shortages in many parts of China. A lot of south China right now is having random power outages because the power demand is higher than expected,” Musk explained. “Crypto mining might be playing a role in that.”

In the past, Musk’s unfiltered Tweets on cryptocurrencies have sent shockwaves through the market, impacting the price of multiple cryptocurrencies, most notably Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Bitcoin.

His remarks earlier this year on Bitcoin’s poor environmental record also generated rancor from the broader crypto community, after prices tumbled accordingly.

On Tuesday, Musk seemed to acknowledge his limited expertise on the industry: “I wouldn’t say that I’m a massive cryptocurrency expert,” said Musk. “I think there’s some value in cryptocurrency, but I wouldn’t say it’s the second coming of the Messiah.”