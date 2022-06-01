Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Have Spat Over Twitter Bot Reporting Crypto Scams

Tesla CEO Elon Musk engaged in a high-profile Twitter spat with the creator of Dogecoin this week, saying that the Australian memecoin founder was a "tool."

Earlier this week, Dogecoin creator Jackson Palmer told the Australian news outlet Crikey that he had created a bot capable of detecting crypto scams in Twitter messages and received a message of curiosity from Musk about his innovation. "I worked with [Twitter co-founder and former CEO] Jack and his product management team so that when these reports were submitted they’d get them instantly," Palmer had said.

"I gave it to other crypto influencers. Elon reached out to me to get hold of that script and it became apparent very quickly that he didn’t understand coding as well as he made out. He asked, “How do I run this Python script?”

"After I gave him the script, I wasn’t a fan of him. He’s a grifter, he sells a vision in hopes that he can one day deliver what he’s promising, but he doesn’t know that. He’s just really good at pretending he knows. That’s very evident with the Tesla full-self-driving promise."

Musk responded testily to the article in a Tweet: "You falsely claimed [your] lame snippet of Python gets rid of bots. [Okay] buddy, then share it with the world," Musk retorted. "My kids wrote better code when they were 12 than the nonsense script Jackson sent me. Like I said, if it’s so great, he should share it with the world and make everyone’s experience with Twitter better. If he does, you will see what I mean. Jackson Palmer is a tool."

Since creating the popular memecoin, Palmer has become a noted crypto skeptic, calling cryptocurrency an “inherently right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology” embraced by tech leaders like Musk.

"About a year ago when Musk was saying something about crypto, I said Elon Musk was and always will be a grifter but the world loves grifters," Palmer told Crikey. "They love the idea that they may also be a billionaire one day, and that’s the dream he’s selling. When he talks to other users on Twitter, they’re like, “Wow, Elon is talking to me! Maybe I can be a friend of his, or even become a billionaire myself”.