EA Sports Looking For 'Senior Director' to Explore Blockchain, NFTs

Silicon Valley-based video game maker Electronic Arts is hiring a senior director to help explore crypto, making them the latest sports and entertainment brand to tiptoe into the space.

It's not immediately clear how EA would plan to enter crypto and the company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to a job listing on LinkedIn, EA is hiring a senior director to oversee their competitive gaming brand. Among the responsibilities for the desired candidate: Exploring business opportunities in the blockchain and NFTs.

But gaming and NFTs, in particular, has seen explosive growth in recent months, mainly from indie game developers. Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn game involving cuddly critters called Axies, has hauled in more than $1 billion in sales in a few short months.

But thus far no maker of so-called AAA games has jumped in. EA already has a trading card collectible game in its Ultimate Team product that is similar to NBA Top Shot, the popular NBA NFT collectible set that exploded in popularity this spring.

Ultimate Team allows players to collect and play with real-life players of different rarities and skill levels on its FIFA game franchise. Players are received through "loot boxes" that provide random "cards." It raked in more than $1.5 billion for EA last year alone.

EA is just the latest big name brand to begin exploring NFTs. Last week, WarnerMedia and A+E Networks each posted jobs seeking candidates with experience in crypto. A few weeks prior, the National Football League and Draft Kings also put out fliers hoping for senior level job candidates with crypto experience.

Disclosure: Stephen Stirling is a senior reporter for the Street Crypto. He is an NFT artist that uses the platform OpenSea, and holds NFTS from NBA TopShot and Zed.Run currently valued at more than $500 USD.