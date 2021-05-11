NFTs Can Now Be Bought and Sold on eBay

The company says its 25+ years as a destination for collectibles will continue with NFTs.

eBay has announced that users can now buy and sell NFTs on its platform. In its statement, the company said that NFTs have "reached a tipping point of credibility, trust and adoption so that mainstream audiences now feel comfortable exchanging new forms of digital collectibles."

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

This news is developing.