TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
NFTs Can Now Be Bought and Sold on eBay

NFTs Can Now Be Bought and Sold on eBay

The company says its 25+ years as a destination for collectibles will continue with NFTs.
Author:
Publish date:
The company says its 25+ years as a destination for collectibles will continue with NFTs.

eBay has announced that users can now buy and sell NFTs on its platform. In its statement, the company said that NFTs have "reached a tipping point of credibility, trust and adoption so that mainstream audiences now feel comfortable exchanging new forms of digital collectibles."

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

This news is developing. 

eBay-Logo
News

NFTs Can Now Be Bought and Sold on eBay

annie-spratt-5psJeebVp9o-unsplash
News

Crypto This Week: Mark Zuckerberg Names His Goat Bitcoin and Dogecoin Goes to the Moon

bermix-studio-aX1hN4uNd-I-unsplash (2)
Bitcoin

Palantir To Accept Bitcoin Payments, May Hold BTC on Balance Sheet

brooker-group-defi-dapp-investment
DeFi

Thai Firm $BROOK Moving 50% of Assets Into DeFi

nebraska-digital-asset-bank-legislation
News

Nebraska Bill Could Lead To Creation Of Digital Asset Banks

social-tokens-code
DeFi

Why money is flowing into the social token space

cian-leach-Aoawpl_7MSY-unsplash
Bitcoin

Tom Brady Adds Bitcoin Laser Eyes to Twitter Profile

executium-pCMWBd6UfYo-unsplash (1)
News

UBS May Soon Offer Rich Clients Bitcoin Investments

sean-stratton-IMr1gzYD8tE-unsplash
News

DOGE is very top-heavy, analysis shows