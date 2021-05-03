EBay Open To Accepting Bitcoin for Payments

EBay's CEO says they are looking to include cryptocurrencies for payments and also considering how to implement NFTs on the platform.

EBay's CEO, Jamie Lannone, said that they are open to the idea of accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment during an interview with CNBC.

The e-commerce giant is looking to cryptocurrency as a new form of payment to give customers more options to use its platform. The company is also looking to NFTs given the site's performance with trading card sales.

When asked how EBay was approaching cryptocurrency Lannone said, "you know one of the great things about our managed payments is we're expanding the types of payments that we take. So we now take Apple pay and Google pay, more choice for buyers. We'll continue to look at more options like cryptocurrency. One of the great things about EBay is that when there is a new trend it just shows up on EBay. That's what we're seeing in areas like NFT which we're looking at how we can explore that better."

While Lannone's comments seemed promising, a spokesperson later commented that they do not have any current plans to integrate crypto payments but that it is under consideration.

"We are always looking at the most relevant forms of payment and will continue to assess that going forward. We have no immediate plans, but it (cryptocurrency) is something we are keeping an eye on," said the spokesperson.

A spokesperson for EBay also said that the company is looking for more ways to innovate in the blockchain space.

“We are currently looking at a number of ways to innovate in this space and we are excited about the underlying capabilities and how blockchain-driven collectibles bring trust and authenticity, key components of a marketplace, to the digital space."

