DraftKings Looking to Make Crypto Exec Hire

DraftKings is hiring its first senior director to lead its blockchain efforts as it readies a big swing into NFTs and explores adding cryptocurrency as a payment option.

The company did not immediately return a request for comment.

According to a job posting on Linkedin, DraftKings is looking for the senior director to oversee "Blockchain & Crypto Products" and “set strategy, oversee day-to-day operations and guide the launch of all crypto-focused systems and products.”

It could be a tall order. DraftKings recently announced it will launch an NFT marketplace later this summer, with Tom Brady’s Autograph project sitting atop the marquée. Several sports luminaries have signed on as advisors, like Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods and Tony Hawk.

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins also said the company is exploring adding cryptocurrency as a form of payment on its platform, though gambling regulations currently prohibit it in each of the states the company operates in.

If the job listing is any indication, the senior director of blockchain and crypto at DraftKings could have a wide berth.

“Crypto-focused products at DraftKings will be a multi-vertical experience that connects DraftKings users to authentic collectibles, athlete experiences, loyalty benefits, personalized content, community features, and new gaming opportunities,” the job listing reads.

DraftKings will announce its quarterly earnings figures in a call to investors Aug. 6. DraftKings has consistently beat revenue expectations in recent quarters and announced more than $300 in quarterly revenue during its last call.

Gambling remains fiercely regulated, especially in the U.S. While crypto native games like horseracing simulation Zed.Run and decentralized finance (DeFi) lotteries like PoolTogether have become popular, a bridge to more traditional gambling has remained relatively elusive.

Disclosure: Stephen Stirling is a senior reporter for the Street Crypto. He is an NFT artist that uses the platform OpenSea, and holds NFTS from NBA TopShot, Zed.Run and Cool Cats currently valued at more than $500 USD.