TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
DraftKings Looking to Make Crypto Exec Hire

DraftKings Looking to Make Crypto Exec Hire

Gambling giant readying push into NFTs with Tom Brady's Autograph
Author:
Publish date:
Gambling giant readying push into NFTs with Tom Brady's Autograph

DraftKings is hiring its first senior director to lead its blockchain efforts as it readies a big swing into NFTs and explores adding cryptocurrency as a payment option.

The company did not immediately return a request for comment. 

According to a job posting on Linkedin, DraftKings is looking for the senior director to oversee "Blockchain & Crypto Products" and “set strategy, oversee day-to-day operations and guide the launch of all crypto-focused systems and products.”

It could be a tall order. DraftKings recently announced it will launch an NFT marketplace later this summer, with Tom Brady’s Autograph project sitting atop the marquée. Several sports luminaries have signed on as advisors, like Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods and Tony Hawk.

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins also said the company is exploring adding cryptocurrency as a form of payment on its platform, though gambling regulations currently prohibit it in each of the states the company operates in.

If the job listing is any indication, the senior director of blockchain and crypto at DraftKings could have a wide berth.

“Crypto-focused products at DraftKings will be a multi-vertical experience that connects DraftKings users to authentic collectibles, athlete experiences, loyalty benefits, personalized content, community features, and new gaming opportunities,” the job listing reads.

DraftKings will announce its quarterly earnings figures in a call to investors Aug. 6. DraftKings has consistently beat revenue expectations in recent quarters and announced more than $300 in quarterly revenue during its last call.

Gambling remains fiercely regulated, especially in the U.S. While crypto native games like horseracing simulation Zed.Run and decentralized finance (DeFi) lotteries like PoolTogether have become popular, a bridge to more traditional gambling has remained relatively elusive. 

Disclosure: Stephen Stirling is a senior reporter for the Street Crypto. He is an NFT artist that uses the platform OpenSea, and holds NFTS from NBA TopShot, Zed.Run and Cool Cats currently valued at more than $500 USD. 

DraftKings is hiring its first senior director to lead its blockchain efforts as it readies a big swing into NFTs and explores adding cryptocurrency as a payment option.

The company did not immediately return a request for comment. 

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

keenan-constance-VTLcvV6UVaI-unsplash
News

DraftKings Looking to Make Crypto Exec Hire

bill barhydt
News

'Crypto is still a retail phenomenon' - CEO of Crypto Wallet, Lender Abra

stablecoin-market-caps-web
Bitcoin

Stablecoins: Market Cap Up 40% Since May, Tether Losing Ground

lo-lo-CeVj8lPBJSc-unsplash
News

GoldenTree, $45b Asset Manager, Is Buying Bitcoin

grayscale
News

Wealthfront To Offer Grayscale Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts

gilly-wcWN29NufMQ-unsplash
News

Total Cryptocurrency Users Doubled in First Half of 2021

vania-shows-N1I6IgDOGJs-unsplash
DeFi

NFTs: Still Not Dead As Market Roars Past Spring Heights

Coin with Ethereum logo on motherboard.
Ethereum

Ethereum Price: Are We Still in a Bull Market?

Copy of Bonde Bola Static Preview MASTERPIECE
News

New NFT Marketplace Lands Ronaldinho For Flagship Auction