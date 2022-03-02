Skip to main content
Dolly Parton Unveils the 'Dollyverse,' Her Answer to the Metaverse

She'll release NFTs, a book, a musical album, and a livestreamed performance at SXSW 2022.

Country music legend Dolly Parton has unveiled the “Dollyverse,” her initial entry into the metaverse, in a new partnership with FOX Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs and New York Times best-selling novelist James Patterson. 

Parton announced she will release non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a book, a music album, and a performance at this month's South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

“I’m almost always up for trying something new and different,” Parton said about her venture. “I'd say releasing NFTs at my first ever appearance at SXSW, with James Patterson by my side, definitely counts as new and different!”

The collaboration with Patterson involved co-writing the novel Run, Rose, Run, chronicling the story of a singer-songwriter on the run in Nashville. Parton also wrote and produced a music album for the project.

In recent months, a growing number of celebrities have entered the metaverse and launched NFTs. Hip hop mogul Snoop Dogg created the “Snoopverse,” where fans can access private parties and Q&As with the rap icon, while the South Korean pop group Blackpink has used the metaverse for fan meet and greets.

Brands like Nike, Gucci, and Coca-Cola have also waded into the metaverse pool, creating stores in the metaverse to sell sneakers, building spaces for virtual avatars to try on new clothes, and auctioning NFTs that resemble vending machines.

Parton's not allowing NFTs to bypass her, and she too is releasing “Dolly-inspired NFT artwork” and NFTs related to her new music album.

