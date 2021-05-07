DOGE is very top-heavy, analysis shows

TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
Top 0.002% $DOGE Holders Control 2/3 Supply

Top 0.002% $DOGE Holders Control 2/3 Supply

On-chain analysis shows other 3.75 million wallets hold only 33.1% of DOGE
Author:
Publish date:
On-chain analysis shows other 3.75 million wallets hold only 33.1% of DOGE

The top 100 addresses holding Dogecoin (DOGE) control about two-thirds of the supply, on-chain analysis shows, making the popular cryptocurrency extremely top-heavy and heightening the risk for smaller investors.

The analysis shows just 0.002% of DOGE holders control 67.9% of the available currency, leaving the approximately 3.75 million other addresses in control of just 33.1%. Crypto Investor used block explorers to analyze and confirm the holdings of the top 100 accounts.

By contrast, bItcoin’s top 100 wallet holders control about 15% of the circulating supply.

The analysis also shows that more than 28% of available DOGE is controlled by a single wallet address, a figure that has trended higher in recent days.

Screen Shot 2021-05-07 at 6.51.57 PM

A longtime crypto darling, DOGE has seen its value skyrocket in the last year. It caught fire early in 2021 thanks to trading group Wall Street Bets and has been bolstered by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s interest in the coin.

As of this writing, DOGE was trading at $0.72, up from less than a penny on January 1.

The circulating supply imbalance of DOGE has caught the attention of some in the crypto community on social media, who worry the coin is building an empire on shaky footing.

The mercurial Musk, oft a catalyst for DOGE price action, also has a high profile appearance as host of Saturday Night Live this weekend, which the currency's faithful are watching closely. 

Dogecoin was born out of a meme of a Shiba Inu that went viral in 2013, in the early days of cryptocurrency. Its code is based primarily off that of Litecoin.

In a recent interview with Insider, Dogecoin's co-creator, Billy Markus, said that "The original intent was a parody of all the 'serious' clone coins that were trying so hard to differentiate themselves, but all seemed the same. Dogecoin was just another clone coin, but instead of taking itself seriously, it was just Dogecoin." 

The top 100 addresses holding Dogecoin (DOGE) control about two-thirds of the supply, on-chain analysis shows, making the popular cryptocurrency extremely top-heavy and heightening the risk for smaller investors.

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

sean-stratton-IMr1gzYD8tE-unsplash
News

DOGE is very top-heavy, analysis shows

chris-liverani-dBI_My696Rk-unsplash (1)
News

Partners at $130-billion Bain plan to back top crypto traders

Michael Sonnenshein, Grayscale's CEO
Bitcoin

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's Holdings Increased To $38.4B In Q1

executium-zWKZNcnD3F8-unsplash
Ethereum

Veteran Crypto Trader: Ethereum Eclipsing $4,000 Is ‘Tip of The Iceberg’

metromile-3
Bitcoin

Metromile Car Insurance Provider To Adopt Bitcoin, Will Pay Claims in Crypto

https___gmenhq.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1288912523-850x560
News

Grayscale Becomes First NFL Team Sponsor in New Partnership With the NY Giants

executium-kl4sYMTpQi8-unsplash
Bitcoin

Coinbase Nudges SEC to Sign Off On Bitcoin ETF

Carole_Baskin_September_2019
News

Carole Baskin of Tiger King Launched a Cryptocurrency

melody-less-_fOwPl1LMPM-unsplash
News

Is Dogecoin Really a Safe Investment?