Terra Founder Do Kwon's Passport Is Canceled by South Korea

Do Kwon's passport has been officially canceled by South Korean authorities. The Terra co-founder who oversaw the spectacular $40 billion collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin Terra earlier this year is still on the run from authorities, who posted a public notice on their website requesting the crypto fugitive return his passport.

South Korean authorities also warned Kwon:“If you keep the passport, the validity of your passport will be invalidated" within 14 days.

Recently, Kwon was slapped with Interpol's red notice, which means that there is a worldwide notice to police departments around the globe to arrest the elusive crypto figure.

On September 26, Kwon mockingly posted on Twitter that he had never received any notice from the international police agency and reiterated his position that he was not on the run. He made sarcastic jibes at Interpol's red notice, saying "For something that has notice in the name, it sure gives no notice."

The stablecoin Terra's collapse this year saw billions of dollars erased from investors' pockets.

On his social media, Kwon has objected to the claim he committed fraud, and also used Twitter this week to say that South Korea had not frozen $39.6 million in his accounts.

Meanwhile, this week news emerged South Korea also reportedly arrested a key aide to Kwon at Terraform Lab, Yoo Mo, who headed general business operations at the company. Mo was arrested for fraud, price manipulation of the Terra stablecoin, and violating the country's Capital Markets Act. This marks the first arrest related to Terra's collapse.