Mapping Out the Digital Currency Group Universe

Mapping Out the Digital Currency Group Universe

Graphic breakdown shows 175 entities crypto giant has invested in
Graphic breakdown shows 175 entities crypto giant has invested in

The Digital Currency Group is the self-described “epicenter of the bitcoin and blockchain industry.”

While it’s good salesmanship to say so, an analysis of DCG’s vast holdings show it's not terribly far from the truth.

Crypto Investor collected and analyzed the 175 companies listed as investments and acquisitions by the crypto giant. It shows the Barry Silbert-led DCG is invested in virtually every corner of the crypto marketplace, from NFTs to next gen security protocols.

DCG’s story begins with its three main subsidiaries: Coindesk, Genesis and Grayscale.

DCG

In Coindesk, the group owns the largest and one of the oldest crypto-native media organizations in the world. Genesis, meanwhile, is one of the largest digital asset lending services and Grayscale is owner of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the hyper-popular crypto asset that anchors their nearly $33 billion in assets under management.

Analysis shows DCG is most heavily invested in the exchange and custody of cryptocurrencies and projects focusing on network infrastructure.

Trading

Trading, Wallets and Custody

DCG has acquired seven companies that deal with the trading and custody of crypto assets, and made investments in 30 others. Its acquisitions include Luno, a digital wallet service, institutional exchange Coinsetter and derivatives exchange Bitnomial.

DCG’s investments in the trading and custody space are a Who’s Who of prominent crypto. The group lists investments in Coinbase, Kraken, Paradigm and EToro.

PAYMENTS

Payments 2.0

DCG is also heavily invested in the next generation of payment technology.

The group has acquired six entities in this sector, largely centered around retail lending and payment infrastructure.

It’s acquisitions include microtransaction service and Air BnB castaway ChangeTip, whose small transaction infrastructure appealed to DCG, microbanking service Coins and mobile bitcoin gift card provider Gyft.

DCG is invested in some of the heavy hitters in the space, including Circle, secure browser Brave and gross settlement system Ripple. 

Everything Else

Network Infrastructure, trading and custody make up the largest number of companies DCG has invested in or acquired, but still only represents about a third of the total. The attached table shows each company or group DCG has invested in, per their portfolio listing.

Network Infrastructure, trading and custody make up the largest number of companies DCG has invested in or acquired, but still only represents about a third of the total. The attached table shows each company or group DCG has invested in, per their portfolio listing. 





