Department of Justice Investigates FTX Hack While Customers Launch Class-Action Lawsuit

This week, as disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried returned to his California home wearing an ankle bracelet, the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into the November disappearance of $372 million of customer funds from the now collapsed exchange FTX.

On November 11, the Bahamas-headquartered exchange saw millions of dollars drained from its crypto wallets. According to Bloomberg, the government successfully froze a small "fraction" of the stolen funds, but according to FTX's counsel James Bromley a “substantial amount” of FTX's funds are gone - presumably pilfered or missing.

Of course, for FTX customers, this is little consolation. This week, FTX customers filed a class-action lawsuit demanding that they be the first to gain access to funds.

It's unclear how much money they'lll be able to recover, but a new class-action lawsuit says that “customer-class members should not have to stand in line” to recover their assets, which “should be earmarked solely for customers.” It goes on to point out that FTX should not have the right to consider customer funds "FTX property" and that anything that can be considered traceable customer assets should be promptly returned to their rightful owners.



Caroline Ellison, the former Alameda Research CEO who recently pleaded guilty to knowingly taking FTX funds to prop up her company, acknowledged that FTX customers "did not expect" the crypto exchange to lend out customer funds to Alameda Research.

"I agreed with Mr. Bankman-Fried and others not to publicly disclose the true nature of the relationship between Alameda and FTX, including Alameda's credit arrangement," she said.

Ellison admitted that she saw "quarterly balance sheets that concealed the extent of Alameda's borrowing and the billions of dollars in loans that Alameda had made."

Ellison went on to detail how she was aware that Alameda was borrowing from FTX customers through "special settings" on Alameda's account on FTX, which granted the company the ability to maintain a negative balance. "In practical terms, this arrangement permitted Alameda access to an unlimited line of credit without being required to post collateral, without having to pay interest on negative balances and without being subject to margin calls or FTX.com's liquidation protocols," Ellison said.

She also expressed contrition and reiterated her cooperation with government authorities: "I want to apologize for my actions to the affected customers of FTX, lenders to Alameda, and investors in FTX," she said. "Since FTX and Alameda collapsed in November 2022, I have worked hard to assist with the recovery of assets for the benefit of customers and to cooperate with the government's investigation."