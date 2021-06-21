Dapper Labs Taps Disney Vet for NBA Top Shot GM

Dapper Labs tapped former Disney executive Tristan Rattink to take over operations at its premier product, NBA Top Shot — the latest in a series of high profile hires for the company.

Rattink will serve as general manager for NBA Top Shot, the NFT sensation that has produced more than $630 million in sales on the secondary market, according to Cryptoslam.io.

Rattink has spent much of his career in gaming, working as a senior manager at Disney, focused on children's virtual world Club Penguin.

"I learned both the product development and live operations of a game, how to unify a massively connected global audience, and of course, how to drive collectibility outside of the game experience creating limited runs of toys and collectibles," Rattink wrote in an introductory blog post.

He also produced a highly successful mobile game, AdVenture Capitalist, as head of the Hyper Hippo Entertainment studio, which still enjoys high marks from users on Steam.

Rattink takes over a product deep in development mode.

Dapper Labs’ raised $305 million alone in March at a $2.6-billion valuation. The company has since hired dozens of employees, including senior vice president of marketing David Feldman, who joined from the National Football League, and Senior Vice President of Communications Jackie Rubin, who joined in May from Hasbro-owned Entertainment One.

After months of decline, sales on NBA Top Shot’s marketplace have grown steadily in recent weeks with the advent of more utility and rewards released for their platform.

His background could be helpful as Top Shot looks to launch its long-discussed in app game, Hardcourt. Dapper Labs had hoped to launch the game earlier this year, but officials from the company have said the platform's viral growth forced it to shelve those plans.

Still, user growth has stalled and sales are a far cry from what they were in late winter, data from CryptoSlam.io shows.

The data shows NBA Top Shot has only added about 6,000 users who obtained an NFT (known as a Moment) through their service, bringing their total to about 520,000.

This is despite extensive efforts to lure new users through product availability in recent months.

Marketing, Dapper says, has been minimal, however. The NBA season is coming to a close and will include a several month offseason (unlike last year's pandemic shortened offseason) when interest in the league is likely to fade.

Rattink said in his introduction that bringing NBA Top Shot out of beta is a priority, but there is no indication this will occur before the 2021-2022 NBA season.