Dapper Labs Nabs Execs from EA, Paxful

Dapper Labs added two new executives this week, continuing its breakneck growth a week after announcing a $7.6-billion valuation.

Lana Schwartzman

Lana Schwartzman joins Dapper as its first chief compliance officer and Jayne Peressini comes on board as vice president of growth — two key positions as the company prepares to roll out big products in the coming months.

Last week, Dapper a $250-million fundraise led by Coatue Management, its second quarter-billion dollar fundraise of 2021. Dapper Labs said it is onboarding upwards of 20 new employees a week and now has 220 employees total.

Schwartzman joins from Paxful, where she developed and oversaw a compliance program for the company’s peer-to-peer cryptocurrency marketplace. She’s also spent time at Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank.

Peressini, meanwhile, joins as VP of Growth, having most recently led up such efforts at Draft Kings and Electronic Arts. She led the launch of DraftKings Sportsbook in the United States, as well as the most recent launch of Madden, one of EA’s most popular video game titles.

Jayne Peressini

Schwartzman and Peressini will no doubt face a tall task at a company planning the seasonal launch of its flagship product, NBA Top Shot, in a few weeks, as well as major product launches in the works with Spanish pro soccer club La Liga and Ultimate Fighting Championship. Dapper also has more than 2,000 developers working on its cryptocurrency network, FLOW.

Disclosure: Stephen Stirling is a senior reporter for the Street Crypto. He is an NFT artist that uses the platform OpenSea, and holds NFTS from NBA TopShot, Zed.Run, Robotos and the Adam Bomb Gang currently valued at more than $500 USD.