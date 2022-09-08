Crypto Scam Takes Stage At Fake Apple Event

The hotly-anticipated annual Apple event unveiling new iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches has no shortage of eyeballs, but this year, fans were greeted by a ghost from the past.

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.



Instead of showcasing Apple’s new iPhone 14, on September 7, a YouTuber live-streamed 2018 footage of Apple CEO Tim Cook speaking to CNNMoney's Laurie Segall, drawing in at least 70,000 viewers to the fake livestream, according to the Verge.

The fake event was curiously billed “Apple Event Live. Ceo of Apple Tim Cook: Apple & Metaverse in 2022.”

The ploy was a way to lure eyeballs to a crypto scam, with the YouTuber slapping logos of Bitcoin and Ethereum on the video stream and concealing the CNN logo with the words “Apple Crypto Event 2022.”

YouTube removed the livestream for violating its terms of service.

However, that was not the sole livestream purporting to be streaming the live Apple event on September 7. Another one claimed to feature Tesla CEO Elon Musk at a metaverse-themed event with Cook, though it was discovered to be an old interview on Bitcoin featuring ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Musk.

In 2018, Cook baffled crypto enthusiasts when he commented that “a currency should stay in the hands of countries,” in an apparent jibe against cryptocurrency. "I’m not comfortable with the idea of a private group setting up a competing currency. A private company shouldn’t be looking to gain power this way,” he said.

Crypto scams have risen in recent months, with the FTC even releasing a warning to the general public advising people to understand that crypto transactions are irreversible and public, and offer few protections. Last year, Chainlysis reported that crypto crime had hit a record $14 billion.