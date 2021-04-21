Crypto Prime Broker BEQUANT Hires Morgan Stanley Vet

Their new hire, based in London, will head up institutional sales for BEQUANT, Crypto Investor has learned.

Crypto prime broker (PB) BEQUANT has landed a 10-year Morgan Stanley vet to head up its institutional sales, Crypto Investor has learned.

Marcus Bacchi-Howard joined BEQUANT last month in London, sources say. He’s updated his LinkedIn profile since we heard the early rumblings.

Bacchi-Howard, who’s based in London, holds the title of director of institutional sales for BEQUANT. Industry participants – including one PB exec at another Wall Street bank – are categorizing his hire as a coup for BEQUANT.

He also has experience structuring and trading complex equity-linked financial instruments via ED&F Man of London.

BEQUANT is led by CEO George Zarya, also a vet of the London-ish high finance scene. Is London calling again? It’s probably Mayfair, to be more specific… Poor hedge fund managers. Don’t worry, we’re hearing Mayfair is starting to open up again and the pubs are still standing.

More to come...