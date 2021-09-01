New Crypto PACs, Super PACs Race To Give Industry Clout In D.C.

Andrew Durgee, Republic's head of crypto and tokenization, talks about how quickly new lobbying groups are popping up

The latest acronym making the rounds in crypto discourse: PAC. Firms and investors have been looking for political action committees to represent their interests in D.C.

The $3.5 trillion Senate-approved infrastructure bill – and its implications for tax reporting – may be the largest piece of legislation drawing attention, but it’s not the only area of concern. Andrew Durgee, head of crypto and tokenization at Republic, said insurance and custodial solutions for digital assets are in need of guidance from regulators.

What makes the prospect of any regulation so tricky for crypto firms, he said, is the fact that they’ve had years to grow without them. There is now a tremendous amount of capital on the line.

“It's not often that you get to a point where now legislators are looking to try to regulate and start to understand an industry that has become this large,” Durgee told Crypto Investor. “Even the Internet had regulatory frameworks before it got this big.”

There were a few PACs around before the infrastructure bill got everyone hyper-focused on making sure crypto interests had representation in D.C., but their impact has been pretty small.

BitPAC (not BitPack, a digital backpack project), founded by Dave Backer, was most active during the 2018 election when it contributed $26,250 to 13 different Republican candidates. It was formed in 2018 and filed to terminate operations at the start of 2020.

Almost immediately after BitPAC ceased operations, HODLPac registered with the Federal Election Commission in January of last year. It raised $28,916 in 2020 and used $7,500 to back candidates, according to OpenSecrets.org.

Its large donations – anything over $200 – have come from executives at Blockchain Association, Winklevoss Capital Management, Anchorage Labs, Polychain and Coinbase.

Now the field is getting crowded. Two new crypto-related Super PACs were registered with the FEC in August: Cryptopac, Inc. and Crypto PAC. And in May, the American Digital Currency Blockchain PAC entered the scene.

“There's going to be large players, super PACs and lobbying groups that are pooling exceedingly large sums of money together now because they know that they’re battling for the industry as a whole,” Durgee said. “And while three or four months ago really only a couple firms were actively lobbying on the Hill, that number is drastically changing by the day.”