Crypto Miners Are Being Paid to Take Pressure Off Texas' Electric Grid

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Here in Texas, the weather is still hovering above 100 degrees after weeks of a brutal heat advisory. While farmers were battling extreme heat on their crops, crypto miners were getting a windfall: the state was paying them not to use electricity, creating a new economic strategy for miners.



On August 3, one of America’s largest Bitcoin miners, Riot Blockchain, said that it had generated more money, or just as much money, not mining Bitcoin as it did actually mining cryptocurrency — a shocking revelation in a state where cheap electricity and pro-business policies have ushered in a wave of crypto miners. Firms like Riot Blockchain were permitted to sell “standby power” at a premium, profiting from higher prices during peak demand periods.



Texas has an over-stressed electric grid that threatens to snap during extreme temperatures, not to mention the nation’s highest levels of peak energy demand. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, oversees the Lone Star state’s power grid, and during blistering heat waves, this has enormous benefits for crypto miners headquartered here.



“Say lightning strikes and a big power plant goes down,” Gregg Dixon, CEO of energy software company Voltus, told Fortune. “In an emergency, ERCOT calls on the reserves on the sidelines controlled by miners. The miners shut down and free up the megawatts that compensate for the power that went offline.”



Since Texas is giving money to crypto miners to conserve electricity, it’s no surprise that miners will unplug from the state’s power grid during peak demand periods — even though it’s not exactly a requirement. Last month, when ERCOT asked crypto miners to reduce their usage, many complied voluntarily — not least because it makes good business sense. Decreasing their energy loads helps the state, and it also generates profits.



“One good thing about crypto mining is it’s adding flexibility to the system,” Peter Cramton, a former board member of ERCOT, told The Washington Post. “But the problem is it’s consuming real resources, doing a function that has no value.”



Texas is unique for its deregulated power grid, which is disconnected from the rest of the country, but there is growing alarm about how much energy miners are guzzling. One estimate from ERCOT says that by 2026, there will be 27-gigawatts of demand pouring in from crypto miners. The state is already looking to offset that demand, designing schemes to bring power rapidly back to the grid. In one strategy known as the ERCOT Responsive Reserve Services, companies get a prompt and must transfer electricity in 10 minutes (or less) to ensure an even distribution of power.



The benefits of these schemes have already been tested, most infamously last February after a powerful winter storm cut electricity in Texas and forced miners to unplug from the grid. More than 95% of Bitcoin miners powered off, according to the Texas Blockchain Council. Miners “turn off both because it is the right thing to do, and because they are incentivized by market mechanisms within ERCOT,” Lee Bratcher, president of the Texas Blockchain Council, told the Post.



“Cryptocurrency miners can avoid high energy periods, get paid for doing that, and therefore get power for next to nothing [in Texas]," Katie Coleman, a Texas-based energy attorney, told the Post.