Crypto Lender Vauld Looking to Exit Acquisition Bid from Nexo

On Monday, embattled British crypto lender Nexo told Decrypt that its acquisition of Singapore-based rival Vauld had not yet ended, after emails indicated that Vauld was looking to withdraw from the plan during the exclusivity period.

“Nexo has not given up on its attempt to save Vauld and help its creditors recover the maximum possible platform funds,” Kalin Metodiev, a managing partner at Nexo, told Decrypt.

The company, however, is on the rocks with Singapore-based rival Vauld about an acquisition, imperiling a plan to rescue the company that has a financial deficit of more than $400 million after the collapse of FTX and the Terra-Luna stablecoin earlier this year.

Vauld CEO Darshan Bathija said in a statement Monday that “our discussions with Nexo have unfortunately not come to fruition" over the past six months.

"We have since sought a mutual agreement with Nexo to terminate the existing exclusivity arrangements and we are continuing our active engagement with the shortlisted fund managers in developing a viable strategy that would best serve the creditors' interests," Bathija said.

This summer, Vauld paused customer withdrawals on its platform amid a liquidity crisis. The crypto lender faced a raft of problems this year ranging from the dramatic fall of the Terra-Luna algorithmic stablecoin and the FTX collapse, and went to a Singapore court to file for the equivalent of Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Vauld was clear that Nexo's proposal was untenable, outlining myriad reasons: "The revised Nexo proposal does not allow for a debt tender offer by way of a Reverse Dutch Auction (the 'RDA') which would give creditors an early exit option. We had explained to them that based on our engagement with creditors, an early exit option is vital to the success of any proposed restructuring. Unfortunately, the benefits offered under the Revised Nexo Proposal, such as an early credit withdrawal, are set at a threshold which in our view is generally unachievable by the majority of creditors," Vauld said.

Earlier this month, the beleaguered U.K. crypto lender Nexo shut down its U.S. operations, citing a “lack of regulatory clarity” in America after reaching a “dead end” with Washington D.C. regulators who claim the company was providing interest-earning accounts without registering them as securities.

The company subsequently prohibited users in eight states from using interest-earning accounts and wound down its U.S. operations.