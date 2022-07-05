Crypto Lender Nexo In Talks to Buy Vauld

In a signal of growing consolidation, crypto lender Nexo is currently in exclusive talks with its Singapore-based rival Vauld to buy the crypto firm and increase its presence in Southeast Asia and India.

On Monday, Vauld announced that it was halting withdrawals and trades on its platform while looking for new investors. It was also reviewing its options for restructuring.

Since then, Nexo has signed an exclusive, nonbinding investment agreement — or term sheet — with Vauld for a 60-day period to pursue an equity-only acquisition of the company.

Nexo co-founder Antoni Trenchev told CNBC that it was too “premature” to discuss Vauld's valuation, but that he expected a deal to be finalized soon.

“We are starting the due diligence,” Nexo’s co-founder told CNBC. “We have a 60-day window of exclusivity where they will open up the books. You will see everything. Is there a hole? How big is the hole? Where are the assets? Who are the counter-parties?”

The lack of central banks available to bail out crypto firms has also catalyzed crypto companies to seek out help from each other. Most prominently, the Sam Bankman-Fried-owned FTX has emerged as a "lender of last resort," offering bailouts to crypto companies as varied as BlockFi and Voyager Digital through his crypto trading firm Alameda Research.

The news comes on the heels of other crypto firms declaring bankruptcy or going into liquidation mode during the crypto winter. In June, rival crypto lender Celsius also halted withdrawals due to “extreme market conditions.” More recently, the beleaguered crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital was forced to file for bankruptcy after going into liquidation proceedings.