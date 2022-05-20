Skip to main content
Crypto Jobs Still Accelerating, Despite Hiring Freezes in Tech Industry

Crypto Jobs Still Accelerating, Despite Hiring Freezes in Tech Industry

Many job seekers are still eyeing the industry as one ripe for continued growth.

Many job seekers are still eyeing the industry as one ripe for continued growth.

 Silicon Valley has faced a string of firings, but according to Cointelegraph, crypto jobs are still growing fast.

“We have not seen a slowdown in crypto hiring. We are as busy as ever,” Neil Dundon, founder of Crypto Recruit, told Cointelegraph.

“Crypto hiring in the past has tended to slow right down when the Bitcoin price tumbles. It was almost directly correlated to its price,” added Dundon. “This time, it’s different, though, as crypto companies now manage their treasuries in a much more responsible manner. This all translates to a much more stable hiring market.”

Crypto jobs are already growing faster than tech jobs. Earlier this year, a LinkedIn study revealed a nearly 400% growth in jobs related to cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the U.S. from 2020 to 2021. During that same timeframe, there was only a 98% growth in tech jobs.

The most-sought after roles in the crypto sector were engineers and blockchain developers, who both make an average of more than $100,000 annually.

The forecast continues to look bright for crypto, as more tech companies are also wading into the space, Dundon told Cointelegraph: “At a minimum, most forward-thinking tech companies are allocating some budget to look at how they might incorporate blockchain into their existing models. Not only are more companies venturing into this space but candidates are flocking over as traditional tech downsizes.”

That does not mean it's looking great for all crypto companies, however. Earlier this week, the largest crypto exchange in the U.S. — Coinbase — declared its hiring needed to hit pause, given that the first quarter saw $430 million worth of losses. The company said that it was planning to “slow hiring and reassess our headcount needs against our highest-priority business goals."

Despite these trends, the job market for crypto is still accelerating, and many job seekers are still eyeing the industry as one ripe for continued growth.

“I’ve only heard of two companies letting people go,” Kevin Gibson, founder of Proof of Search, told Cointelegraph. “This may change in the next month, but any slack will immediately be taken up by well-funded quality projects. As a candidate, you won’t notice any difference. if you do lose your job, you will also have multiple offers pretty quickly.”

Compared to crypto jobs, tech industry workers have taken a beating. Recently, Robinhood fired approximately 9% of its staff, while Peloton said it would contract by 20% to save money, and Cameo, the celebrity video-appearance app, said it would layoff around 25% of its staff. Twitter, Uber, and Amazon also announced layoffs, while Facebook said it would institute a hiring freeze and reevaluate some recruitment practices.

Part of the slowdown has been attributed to pandemic-era growth and concerns that fresh funding may no longer be available amid declining public market valuations, spelling trouble ahead for tech companies' ability to acquire fresh funding rounds.

bitcoin-dollar-crypto-lending
News

Crypto Jobs Still Accelerating, Despite Hiring Freezes in Tech Industry

By Sabrina Toppajust now
Meta_Platforms_Headquarters_Menlo_Park_California
News

Facebook's Parent Company Might be Launching Crypto Payments Platform

By Sabrina Toppa8 hours ago
TechCrunch_Disrupt_NY_2016_-_Day_2_(26841509412)_(2) (1)
News

Robinhood Plans to Release a Web3 Crypto Wallet Where Users Can Hold their Own Crypto and NFTs

By Sabrina Toppa8 hours ago
Bernanke_Briefing_2013_(9088486134)_(cropped)
News

Ben Bernanke: Crypto Has No Value and Is Just Used for Ransomware

By Sabrina ToppaMay 18, 2022
bitcoin-mining-belarus-iran-cuba-sanctions
News

China Climbs Back Up to Top Crypto Mining Spot After the U.S.

By Sabrina ToppaMay 18, 2022
AdobeStock_204721512 (1)
News

U.S. Government Issues Warning About Undercover North Koreans Working in the Crypto and IT Industries

By Sabrina ToppaMay 17, 2022
AdobeStock_493769658
News

California Reviews Ban on Cryptocurrency Donations for Political Campaigns

By Sabrina ToppaMay 17, 2022
AdobeStock_488390355_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Terra Co-Founder Proposes Token Redistribution Plan to Rescue Blockchain

By Sabrina ToppaMay 13, 2022
AdobeStock_435040976
News

Chinese Court Declares Bitcoin Is "Virtual Property"

By Sabrina ToppaMay 13, 2022