Crypto Hedge Fund Firm Rolling Out Retail Investment Product

A crypto hedge fund firm is rolling out its inaugural investment product for retail investors.

Benjamin Upward’s Synchronicity is planning to roll out the product — which it is dubbing a “separately managed coin account” — in the coming weeks. The idea is to assemble a portfolio of 10 to 15 cryptocurrencies and maintain, for the most part, long exposure to those coins.

The setup would follow a similar structure to separately managed stock accounts for the firm, which is based in Birmingham, Michigan. The strategy for the retail accounts is set to be less complex than Synchronicity’s flagship crypto hedge fund, ChainLogic Fund.

The new accounts will also permit Synchronicity to publish more research content online that is accessible to retail investors. Its research has until now been reserved for its institutional limited-partners.

ChainLogic Fund has three main investment strategies: buying up crypto on a spot basis, hedging via Bitcoin futures taken out on the CME exchange and also investing in public equities with exposures to blockchain technologies. That third bucket has been growing as of late as more traditional financial companies have backed blockchain technologies.

Synchronicity as a firm runs less than $5 million of assets under management overall. The business, however, didn’t begin actively fundraising until the middle of the first quarter of this year. Before that, Upward was focused on establishing a track record. His exact performance isn't known.

Before forming Synchronicity in 2015, Upward worked for hedge fund firms including Jim Robinson’s Robinson Capital, Telemus Capital and Munder Capital.