Crypto Fund Founder Talks New Crypto-Dedicated Robo-Advisor

This week, editor-in-chief Michael Bodley spoke to Sadie Raney, co-founder and CEO of institutional crypto asset manager Strix Leviathan and co-founder of Makara, a retail-friendly crypto robo-advisor that spun out of Strix earlier this year. The exchange has been lightly edited for clarity.

Does the institutional investor framework you work with on the Strix side sometimes inform the Makara side? Is there crossover between the two?

So there is some crossover between the two products, and we actually found that to be a bit of a surprise when we first started. We have people who have invested on the hedge fund side, but we didn't think they would want to be managing an app with their own crypto, but we found that they want to kind of play with it.

They're like, ‘You guys manage the largest chunk over here, but I kind of want to play with it over there,’ because they can actually make those decisions themselves. (Underlying those decisions) is the same technology that they already trust, which makes those recommendations and allocations into the baskets that they’re selecting. So, we’ve seen a little more crossover than we anticipated.

There’s also an educational aspect here, too, right? What are your biggest improvements when it comes to the educational barrier on the app side of things lately?

Our biggest improvement on the education side is really trying to make the content digestible. It's really hard when somebody is trying to learn about Ethereum. You know, you start out with saying “something, blah, blah, blah, smart contract, blah, blah, blah, blah,” and you just keep going. And they don't. You've lost them at smart contract.

You have to take it down to like ‘what is a smart contract, what is decentralized finance, what is mining’ and make it as, as everyday English as possible so you're not losing people in jargon. And so we've spent a lot of time going through and curating our materials, just to say OK I want to be giving this information to people in a way that it's going to help them understand what they're investing in. And we do believe that the audience that we are speaking to is the audience that hasn't opened a crypto account, or did and doesn't know what to do with it.

It's not the audience that already has, you know, two different accounts and has done a little trading and knows how to manage and maintain their own crypto … They don't want to buy something that they don't feel like they know what it is.

So, our app, there's a whole team right now working on educational content within the app. The app is designed so you can get an account, you can open it and you can look through all the content before you decide whether or not to invest. And that's been something that we've been watching play out ...I hope over time, when we get to the point where we can actually have people on Makara or adding their own content and contributing in their own way. I think that would be really interesting.

So a contributor network of sorts is something you’re kicking around or considering?

Yeah. And, you know, there's some regulatory things that we have to explore down the road, but we love the idea of having people be able to create customized baskets, and then choose whether or not to share that performance to others, and there's a whole social piece of this that could come into place. We've heard from people that they want to know what their friends are doing on Makara. And they want to know what their friends have picked well and haven't and. There's a lot of other baskets that we're also exploring testing out to see, you know how they'll look. But there's kind of a lot of opportunity there to do some interesting things.

Anything else to add? What did we miss?

One thing that I think a lot of people don't get right away with Makara, and I always try to emphasize this with people when I'm talking to them, is when investors are in Makara, they own those underlying assets, so you're not getting a share of the basket. You're not owning a percentage of some investment vehicle.

You're actually owning those underlying assets in that basket. So many of the competitive or pseudo competitive offerings out there, you're buying an interest in some sort of product. But if at the end of the day, you want to take your Bitcoin and go, you get cashed out. That's not really your Bitcoin, whereas with Makara you decide at some point, you don't want to stay on the platform — but you want to keep that crypto that you've cultivated and grown. That's your crypto. And that to me is a huge reason why we went the way we did with the separately managed accounts, so that people could actually own the underlying crypto that they're trying to buy.