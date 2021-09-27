Crypto Exchanges To Remove Chinese Accounts After Crackdown

Huobi has ended new registrations of Chinese accounts and will retire the last account by Dec. 31, 2021.

Huobi — a major cryptocurrency exchange first created in China and now headquartered in the Seychelles — announced on Sunday that it was no longer registering any users in China after the country made it illegal to conduct cryptocurrency transactions.

The company said it had begun suspending new registrations of Chinese users on September 24, and was working to retire the last Chinese account still in its system by Dec. 31, 2021 in order to “ensure the safety of users’ assets.” The company added it would provide more details to existing Chinese customers via email and texts.

Huobi's co-founder Du Jun said in a statement that the closure of Chinese accounts would dent the company’s revenue in the short-term, but approximately 70% of its business now occurred outside of China. He added that Huobi would “double down on our compliance efforts and continue to build compliant operations on a global scale.”

Other crypto exchanges are also following suit. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume, announced Monday that it was blocking new registrations in China through phone numbers and preventing Chinese users from downloading the app.

In the past, determined crypto users have circumvented China’s ever-tightening restrictions on the industry by relying on transactions based outside the country. But Beijing has started to choke those avenues this month by forbidding any international cryptocurrency exchange to serve Chinese customers via online platforms. Beijing is also threatening aggressive scrutiny of any China-based employees of a company still advertising crypto-related activities amid the new crackdown.

In the past few days, FTX, one of the largest crypto derivatives exchanges in the world, also shifted its headquarters from Hong Kong to the Bahamas. Over the weekend, FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried lauded the Bahamas’ “comprehensive framework” for cryptocurrencies on Twitter.

“It is impractical to have a global business based out of a jurisdiction that we can’t easily take business trips from,” FTX said in a statement.

On Monday, Bitcoin’s price was trading at $43,501.

