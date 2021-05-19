Crypto Custody Market Heats Up, Nebraska Waits On 'Digital Asset' Bill

An estimated $370 billion will be in custodial wallets by the end of Q2; traditional banks want in on the action

Crypto custody isn’t just something retail companies or financial institutions need to worry about. Figuring out how to safely store digital assets plagues retail investors, too.

It’s such a well-known and acutely felt pain that stand-up comedian and podcaster Tim Dillon made a hoax trailer for “The Wallet,” (warning: profanity) which depicts the drama that unfolds when a Boston family patriarch dies before sharing his wallet key with his family.

Jokes (albeit macabre) aside, there’s a lot of digital assets that are seemingly forever lost from the wallets that keep them.

Roughly 4 million bitcoins, about 20% of the total supply, have been lost or stranded in wallets, according to research published by blockchain analysts at Blockdata. That is the equivalent of $1.2 billion in today’s prices.

Blockdata found that crypto assets under management, or in custody, used to lag behind the market cap in 2018. At the time, the majority of people who invested in cryptocurrencies were content to hold their own assets. That was already changing, but the bull market of late has sped things up.



Blockdata estimates that by the end of Q2, a total of $371 billion will be held in custodial wallets, up from $67.8 billion at the same time last year.

No wonder traditional banks have been looking for ways to become custodians of their existing customer’s crypto...

So far Wyoming is the only state in the U.S. that allows the registration of “special depository institutions” that hold crypto and fiat funds for customers. One of the main stipulations of the law requires the bank to have a physical location in Wyoming. But it looks likely that they will soon have some competition.

Last week the Nebraska state legislature voted to approve the Nebraska Financial Innovation Act (LB649), sponsored by State Sen. Mike Flood (R), which would make it the second state to allow existing and new institutions to register as “digital asset banks.”

The approved bill is currently undergoing enrollment and review, to ensure the version that gets sent to the governor accurately reflects the intent of the legislature. Unless it passes, it’ll bounce back to the legislature for another vote.

If Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts does sign the bill into law, potential digital asset banks could start submitting applications in September. He’s not yet commented publicly on the bill.

Meanwhile Telcoin, the mobile-based digital payments company Flood said inspired him to write the bill, has been closely following its path through the state capitol. At one point, Telcoin was considering setting up an office in Wyoming so it could register as a depository.

“Of course we will apply and expect to be the first in line for the digital asset bank charter,” said Jeff Quigley, VP of Global Business Development at Telcoin.

But Telcoin will have plenty of competition from Nebraska’s existing state-chartered banks.

Richard Baier, president of the Nebraska Bankers Association, said he’s talked to a number of the organization’s members and heard that they’re interested.

“From our world, we’re trying to do educational efforts through the association for everything from crypto 101 to blockchain,” he said. “We’re trying to help folks get their arms around it. We know it’s the wave of the future.”

The state bankers association used to be opposed to Flood’s bill, but worked with him to bolster the parts that specify regulatory obligations and consumer protections.

“I think in the end, neither one of us got exactly what we wanted,” Baier said.

But it’s hard to ignore the growing demand from Nebraska customers, particularly in a state with a large population of businesses that transact internationally to export corn and soybeans.

If those banks do become “digital asset banks,” they’d likely be custody service providers, like Bitwala and PayPal, that focus on the B2C market.

Many of these types of custodians don’t actually hold a client’s crypto themselves and instead rely on B2B companies to handle the technology and security.

That’s where infrastructure and full-service custody providers come in. The former handles the technical overhead of holding crypto funds, allowing their clients to forego the process of building their own solution.

The latter, full-service providers like Coinbase and Gemini, combine the other two in one institution. On the institutional side of the market, full-service custody providers include Aegis and BitGo.