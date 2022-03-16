Crypto.com Unveils Exchange in the U.S.

Singapore-based Crypto.com has exploded onto the crypto scene, paying for splashy Super Bowl ads with LeBron James and sporting the tagline “fortune favors the brave” in an eight-figure marketing campaign with Hollywood star Matt Damon. This week, the company also launched its crypto exchange platform in the U.S. for the first time.

“We are excited to be expanding our offering for professional traders to the U.S.,” said CEO of Crypto.com Kris Marszalek. “Crypto.com Exchange will support U.S. institutional investors through this initial launch phase. We are looking forward to rolling it out to everyone as soon as possible.”



The company has already unveiled the exchange for users on a waitlist and plans to do an official rollout later this year. Right now, only institutional investors on the waitlist can take part.

The company said that “VIP users” would be eligible for exclusive events and rewards, along with forums with thought leaders.

Launched in 2016, today Crypto.com has a presence in approximately 90 countries around the world.

With 2.7 million transactions per second, the exchange is routinely ranked in the world’s top five exchanges by spot volume, according to the company.

Last year, Crypto.com spent $700 million on 20-year naming rights to Los Angeles’ Staples Center.