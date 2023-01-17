Skip to main content
Crypto.com Lays Off Nearly 20% of Staff, Citing FTX Collapse

Crypto.com Lays Off Nearly 20% of Staff, Citing FTX Collapse

CEO Kris Marszalek put the dramatic implosion of FTX at the center of the blame.

CEO Kris Marszalek put the dramatic implosion of FTX at the center of the blame.

The crypto winter appears to be continuing, as Singapore-headquartered crypto exchange Crypto.com announced on Friday that it was reducing its employee headcount by nearly 20%, joining the ranks of other crypto firms announcing layoffs in recent months.

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

Serving more than 70 million customers, CEO Kris Marszalek put the dramatic implosion of FTX at the center of the blame:“We grew ambitiously at the start of 2022, building on our incredible momentum and aligning with the trajectory of the broader industry,” Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, told employees. “That trajectory changed rapidly with a confluence of negative economic developments. The reductions we made last July positioned us to weather the macro economic downturn, but it did not account for the recent collapse of FTX, which significantly damaged trust in the industry. 

The company clarified that the layoffs were not tied to employee performance, but instead said it needed to stay ahead of market tailwinds that might derail

The news came as the market cap of crypto returned to $1 million in January. Bitcoin has gained 26% this month, and in the past 7. days has seen a 22% growth. This marks its best performance since October 2021, allowing it to hover above $20,000 again.

Ether has also seen a nearly 30% jump, pushing crypto's overall market cap to $1 million.

AdobeStock_460911691_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Crypto.com Lays Off Nearly 20% of Staff, Citing FTX Collapse

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_205865912 (1)
Ethereum

North Korea's Lazarus Group Moves More than $60 Million from Harmony Bridge Hack

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_487720594_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Anthony Scaramucci Injects Cash Into New Crypto Project Run by Former FTX.US President

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_318557063
News

Can Hong Kong Regain Its Status As a Crypto Hub?

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_468272638
Bitcoin

Under New Law, El Salvador's Controversial Bitcoin Bonds Might Materialize

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_216597290
Ethereum

Game of Thrones' NFTs Widely Lampooned on Social Media

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_481443892_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Binance's Stablecoin Was Not Always Fully Backed, Report Says

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_486294331_Editorial_Use_Only (1)
News

Coinbase Lays Off Nearly 20% of Staff, Citing Financial Contagion and Market Turmoil

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_434154508_Editorial_Use_Only
Bitcoin

Dogecoin Posting 3-Week High, Bitcoin Climbs Past $17,000 Again

By Sabrina Toppa