Crypto.com Lays Off Nearly 20% of Staff, Citing FTX Collapse

The crypto winter appears to be continuing, as Singapore-headquartered crypto exchange Crypto.com announced on Friday that it was reducing its employee headcount by nearly 20%, joining the ranks of other crypto firms announcing layoffs in recent months.

Serving more than 70 million customers, CEO Kris Marszalek put the dramatic implosion of FTX at the center of the blame:“We grew ambitiously at the start of 2022, building on our incredible momentum and aligning with the trajectory of the broader industry,” Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, told employees. “That trajectory changed rapidly with a confluence of negative economic developments. The reductions we made last July positioned us to weather the macro economic downturn, but it did not account for the recent collapse of FTX, which significantly damaged trust in the industry.

The company clarified that the layoffs were not tied to employee performance, but instead said it needed to stay ahead of market tailwinds that might derail

The news came as the market cap of crypto returned to $1 million in January. Bitcoin has gained 26% this month, and in the past 7. days has seen a 22% growth. This marks its best performance since October 2021, allowing it to hover above $20,000 again.

Ether has also seen a nearly 30% jump, pushing crypto's overall market cap to $1 million.