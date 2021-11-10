CoinShares Makes Two New Board Appointments

CoinShares, the digital-assets investment firm, has made two new appointments to the company’s board of directors. The appointments took effect on Monday.

Joining CoinShares are Christine Rankin, a 26-year veteran of PriceWaterhouseCoopers who has also spent time at Spotify and Viktor Fritzén, who has spent time at Goldman Sachs and the boutique technology-focused investment bank GP Bullhound.

Both Rankin and Fritzén have held — continue to hold, in some cases — a number of other outside board seats. Fritzén continues to hold a board seat at Avanza Bank of Stockholm. Rankin, meanwhile, serves as a senior vice president for Veoneer, a provider of automotive safety solutions that is also based in Stockholm.

In a statement, board chairman Daniel Masters said that Rankin “bring a wealth of experience in financial control and audit,” while Fritzén “brings a rare combination of high profile, public company experience, and a natural enthusiasm and appreciation for the digital asset industry.”

“These appointments in combination with our highly talented incumbent board are another important step by CoinShares on the path to up-listing to the regulated segment of NASDAQ OMX,” Masters said.

CoinShares is run by chief executive officer Jean-Marie Mognetti.