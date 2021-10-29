Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
    Search
    Subscribe
    CoinRoutes Raises Oversubscribed Series B Round
    Publish date:

    CoinRoutes Raises Oversubscribed Series B Round

    The provider of crypto trading software has been valued at $70 million
    Author:

    Crypto trading software provider CoinRoutes has raised $15 million in a Series B round that values the company at $70 million, its co-founder and CEO told Crypto Investor.

    The round was led by a U.S. based-family office, Ayon. Dave Weisberger, the CEO, said the company is averaging about $6 billion of notional value traded through the platform a month, supporting over 1,000 product pairs, including spot trades and derivatives. The round was oversubscribed by a significant margin.

    New Jersey-based CoinRoutes is profitable, taking in about $10 million in revenue each year.

    “This was about the quality of the cap table as opposed to raising money, considering we’re profitable already,” Weisberger said.

    CoinRoutes works with more than 50 exchanges and other liquidity providers, routing client orders toward best execution. The company works with some of the biggest hedge funds and other asset managers with sizable crypto holdings.

    CoinRoutes clients already have accounts at crypto exchanges, with the company using its software to best route their orders between them.


    The company essentially raised its seed round as a Series A, with Bitcoin Suisse taking a $3 million convertible stake in the company in 2019. 

    Crypto trading software provider CoinRoutes has raised $15 million in a Series B round that values the company at $70 million, its co-founder and CEO told Crypto Investor.

    The round was led by a U.S. based-family office, Ayon. Dave Weisberger, the CEO, said the company is averaging about $6 billion of notional value traded through the platform a month, supporting over 1,000 product pairs, including spot trades and derivatives. The round was oversubscribed by a significant margin.

    Member Exclusive

    Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

    chris-liverani-dBI_My696Rk-unsplash
    News

    CoinRoutes Raises Oversubscribed Series B Round

    just now
    Member Exclusive
    coinbase logo
    News

    Coinbase Hires Investment Bank Vet to Head New Institutional Unit

    Oct 27, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Mavs_Logo
    News

    Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks Partner With Voyager Crypto Broker

    Oct 27, 2021
    fatf-vasp-guidance
    News

    Compliance Experts On What To Expect From New FATF VASP Guidance

    Oct 27, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    brandon-mowinkel-3_JwPJwq6CI-unsplash
    DeFi

    Inside The Battle for MLB NFTs

    Oct 27, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    gbtc-bitcoin-exposure-q2
    Bitcoin

    Bitcoin Price Falls Below $59,000

    Oct 27, 2021
    BN-WK335_MCWILL_G_20171201184021
    News

    FDIC Chair: 'Goal to Provide a Path for Banks to Custody Crypto'

    Oct 26, 2021
    austin-ramsey-9X3DmoEM64k-unsplash
    News

    Tesla May Restart Crypto Transactions Again

    Oct 26, 2021
    brett-jordan-0FytazjHhxs-unsplash
    DeFi

    Reddit Is Building an NFT Platform

    Oct 22, 2021
    Member Exclusive