CoinJar and Mastercard Rollout Australia’s First Crypto Card

Users can select whichever crypto they would like to spend without the need to preload the card.

The cryptocurrency exchange CoinJar has announced the launch of Australia's first crypto credit card. CoinJar teamed up with Mastercard to allow the use of cryptocurrency for everyday purchases wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.



CoinJar allows its users to select which crypto they would like to spend, which is then automatically converted to Australian dollars upon purchases without the need to preload the card. The card features no monthly fees with a transaction fee of 1% that is then returned to the user in the form of CoinJar rewards.

The card supports up to 30 different cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. The card can also be used with Apple and Google Pay, allowing for greater ease of crypto payments.

CoinJar is a cryptocurrency exchange in the UK and Australia that was established in 2013. The company says that the card is coming to the UK soon.

This story is developing.