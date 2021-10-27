    • October 27, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
    Search
    Subscribe
    Coinbase Hires Investment Bank Vet to Head New Institutional Unit
    Publish date:

    Coinbase Hires Investment Bank Vet to Head New Institutional Unit

    The former capital-introduction professional joined Coinbase this month from StoneX, sources said.
    Author:

    Coinbase has tapped an investment banking and hedge fund veteran to run a new business unit tasked with building relationships with institutional cryptocurrency allocators.

    Paul Magahis joined Coinbase earlier this month from investment bank StoneX, where he served as co-head of capital introduction, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

    At Coinbase, Magahis holds the title of senior manager for capital strategy. The plan is for the prime brokerage veteran to lean on his network of family offices, pensions, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds to build relationships on behalf of Coinbase.

    The idea is to sell Coinbase’s institutional platform to allocators for their use. He has been tasked with hiring a team to support the endeavor.

    “We are frequently hiring new talent to bolster our Institutional offering,” a Coinbase spokesperson said in a statement.

    Before joining Coinbase, Magahis worked for StoneX for nearly three years. Prior to that, he spent time at Stifel Financial and Lazard — both in alternative investment roles. He has also spent time working for a number of hedge funds. 

    Coinbase has tapped an investment banking and hedge fund veteran to run a new business unit tasked with building relationships with institutional cryptocurrency allocators.

    Paul Magahis joined Coinbase earlier this month from investment bank StoneX, where he served as co-head of capital introduction, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

    Member Exclusive

    Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

    coinbase logo
    News

    Coinbase Hires Investment Bank Vet to Head New Institutional Unit

    20 seconds ago
    Member Exclusive
    Mavs_Logo
    News

    Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks Partner With Voyager Crypto Broker

    46 minutes ago
    fatf-vasp-guidance
    News

    Compliance Experts On What To Expect From New FATF VASP Guidance

    5 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    brandon-mowinkel-3_JwPJwq6CI-unsplash
    DeFi

    Inside The Battle for MLB NFTs

    5 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    gbtc-bitcoin-exposure-q2
    Bitcoin

    Bitcoin Price Falls Below $59,000

    6 hours ago
    BN-WK335_MCWILL_G_20171201184021
    News

    FDIC Chair: 'Goal to Provide a Path for Banks to Custody Crypto'

    Oct 26, 2021
    austin-ramsey-9X3DmoEM64k-unsplash
    News

    Tesla May Restart Crypto Transactions Again

    Oct 26, 2021
    brett-jordan-0FytazjHhxs-unsplash
    DeFi

    Reddit Is Building an NFT Platform

    Oct 22, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Coinstar_Kiosk_Front_Coinme-copy-1-630x419
    Bitcoin

    Walmart To Add 200 Bitcoin ATMs in New Pilot Program

    Oct 22, 2021